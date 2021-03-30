New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

CD Projekt RED acquires developer Digital Scapes, opens CDPR Vancouver

Canada-based studio Digital Scapes had helped CD Projekt RED with Cyberpunk 2077 and will now become an official part of the developer.
TJ Denzer
When it came to Cyberpunk 2077, there were a lot of moving parts involved in the creation of the game. One of those moving parts was Canada-based developer Digital Scapes. Having constantly aided the developer in creating and optimizing various features and design, CDPR is invested in making sure the Digital Scapes team remains in its network. With that in mind, CD Projekt RED announced official acquisition of Digital Scapes and is turning it into CD Projekt RED Vancouver.

CD Projekt RED announced the acquisition of Digital Scapes and rebrand as CDPR Vancouver via its investor relations website on March 30, 2021.
“The well-known Digital Scapes team is our trusted partner,” wrote CDPR Head of Production and CTO Paweł Zawodny in the official statement. “For three years we have been closely working together, and we trust them completely. Digital Scapes have put in a great deal of work during the making of Cyberpunk 2077, assisting with development of the game and optimizing its various features. In addition to contributing to our projects the new team will help us perfect our technologies and will broaden our competences in this respect.”

If the most previous mile-long patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 were any indication, there’s still plenty of work being done on the game. Moreover, plenty more content is planned, including DLC and next-gen upgrades for the game. The roadmap for CDPR on Cyberpunk 2077 has quite a long tail on it, and with the integration of Digital Scapes in much of that so far, the acquisition and formation of CDPR Vancouver makes perfect sense for them.

With Digital Scapes joining CD Projekt RED as CDPR Vancouver, they’re currently looking to further staff up the new acquisition. As we continue to follow Cyberpunk 2077 content and improvements, stay tuned for further information and updates out of CDPR and its various offices.

