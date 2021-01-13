New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
CD Projekt co-founder releases video apology for Cyberpunk 2077's launch, shares patch roadmap

CD Projekt's co-founder speaks extensively about the issues surrounding Cyberpunk 2077's development and rocky launch.
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s no secret that the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was an unmitigated disaster. From controversy surrounding health concerns and cut content, to accusations of false advertising, Cyberpunk 2077 was a hot button topic and point of discussion all throughout December. In response, developer CDPR released a handful of brief statements apologizing for the matter, and promising to course correct. Now, CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwiński has released a statement apologizing for what went wrong, and laying the roadmap for future updates and DLC for Cyberpunk 2077.

In a video posted to Cyberpunk 2077’s Twitter account, co-founder Marcin Iwiński addresses all of the issues surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. “You’ve trusted us and pre-ordered our game. Despite good reviews on PC, the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet. I and the entire leadership team are deeply sorry for this.”

Iwiński goes on to talk about how the team believed they were making solid progress every day leading up to the release, and how the team’s work was impacted by the work-from-home format. He then talks about the issue surrounding the lack of console reviews ahead of the game’s launch. Here, Iwiński reveals that CDPR didn’t send out console review codes until December 8, two days before the game’s global launch.

Marcin Iwiński then goes on to talk about the developer’s future plans for Cyberpunk 2077. Patch 1.1 is expected to arrive within the next ten days, addressing many of the bugs and issues found in the RPG. Next, he confirms that free DLC is still coming this year, as well as next-gen versions for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2021.

A newly released roadmap displays CDPR’s update and content plans for Cyberpunk 2077 over the next year. For updates to this story, stay tuned to the Cyberpunk 2077 topic page on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

