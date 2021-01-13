CD Projekt co-founder releases video apology for Cyberpunk 2077's launch, shares patch roadmap CD Projekt's co-founder speaks extensively about the issues surrounding Cyberpunk 2077's development and rocky launch.

It’s no secret that the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was an unmitigated disaster. From controversy surrounding health concerns and cut content, to accusations of false advertising, Cyberpunk 2077 was a hot button topic and point of discussion all throughout December. In response, developer CDPR released a handful of brief statements apologizing for the matter, and promising to course correct. Now, CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwiński has released a statement apologizing for what went wrong, and laying the roadmap for future updates and DLC for Cyberpunk 2077.

In a video posted to Cyberpunk 2077’s Twitter account, co-founder Marcin Iwiński addresses all of the issues surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. “You’ve trusted us and pre-ordered our game. Despite good reviews on PC, the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet. I and the entire leadership team are deeply sorry for this.”

Below, you’ll find CD PROJEKT’s co-founder’s personal explanation of what the days leading up to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 looked like, sharing the studio’s perspective on what happened with the game on old-generation consoles. pic.twitter.com/XjdCKizewq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

Iwiński goes on to talk about how the team believed they were making solid progress every day leading up to the release, and how the team’s work was impacted by the work-from-home format. He then talks about the issue surrounding the lack of console reviews ahead of the game’s launch. Here, Iwiński reveals that CDPR didn’t send out console review codes until December 8, two days before the game’s global launch.

Marcin Iwiński then goes on to talk about the developer’s future plans for Cyberpunk 2077. Patch 1.1 is expected to arrive within the next ten days, addressing many of the bugs and issues found in the RPG. Next, he confirms that free DLC is still coming this year, as well as next-gen versions for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2021.

For more details about the progress being made on Cyberpunk 2077’s further development, including information about updates and improvements, free DLCs, and more, please visit https://t.co/vfY3xxCM1G pic.twitter.com/6U28q8pcVH — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

A newly released roadmap displays CDPR’s update and content plans for Cyberpunk 2077 over the next year. For updates to this story, stay tuned to the Cyberpunk 2077 topic page on Shacknews.