Amnesia: Rebirth gets new Adventure Mode that makes the game less frightening The new Amnesia: Rebirth Adventure mode will allow you to explore the game's story and environments with less chance of destroying your pants or undergarments.

Amnesia: Rebirth is undoubtedly a very beautiful game featuring a wealth of interesting environmental design ranging from the deserts and forts of Algeria, as well as more occult and mysterious settings. That said, it’s sometimes very difficult to see all of that when you’re scared out of your mind trying frantically to think of the best way forward through a deadly situation. To that end, Frictional Games has put together a mode to help keep your head on straight so you can see more of the work they poured into the story and environments of Amnesia: Rebirth and this Adventure Mode comes to the game in an update today.

Amnesia: Rebirth revealed the Adventure Mode update in a developer blog and dev diary on the studio’s YouTube channel on March 30, 2021. Available now on PC versions of the game on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store alongside a 40% discount, the Adventure Mode offers a far more risk and tension-free way to enjoy the game.

In Amnesia: Rebirth’s Adventure Mode, the story still plays out the same, but monsters won’t attack, the environments are lit up a bit more for easy navigation and observation, and the fear mechanics are removed so you don’t have to mind your positioning as much around enemies and darkness. To balance things out, a few new bonus puzzles are added to Adventure Mode to keep you on your toes and engaged with the otherwise easier-to-handle scenario.

For our money, Amnesia: Rebirth’s design, narrative choices, and mechanics served to make it an excellently crafted horror title worthy of a sparkling Shacknews review and our Best Horror Game of 2020.

That said, we can’t help but be intrigued by the opportunity to explore Amnesia’s rather gorgeous and well-designed environments, props, and foes in a way we simply couldn’t before. Likewise, if you want to enjoy all of the intriguing narrative Amnesia: Rebirth without all of the nervous tension that comes with playing it in its standard form, Adventure Mode looks like a great way to go with it. You can check out the mode now on PC with a PS4 version of the mode coming soon.