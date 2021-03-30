New The Witcher Season 2 BTS photos could reveal our first look at the Wild Hunt Fans are speculating that new photos from behind-the-scenes of Netflix' The Witcher Season 2 could give us our first look at the Wild Hunt.

The Wild Hunt is an iconic part in The Witcher series, playing a large part in not only Ciri’s backstory, but also in the plot of CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. As such, new photos which appear to showcase the Wild Hunt in all of its glory have many fans speculating about how the war party will appear in Season 2 of Netflix’s fantasy adventure series.

The photos were shared on the r/NetflixWitcher Twitter today and include a few different shots of several armored individuals on horseback. The armor featured in the images appears to be similar designs to that of the Wild Hunt which appeared in CD Projekt Red’s best-selling RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

🎥– More pictures of S2 filming of the Wild Hunt in North Devon pic.twitter.com/M1xpLj3UkO — r/NetflixWitcher (@netflixwitcher) March 27, 2021

Of course, the appearance of the Wild Hunt has yet to be confirmed for Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher series, and as such, these photos could represent some other threat we’ve yet to be introduced to in the show. Despite that, though, many are speculating that we’ll learn more about Ciri’s bouts with the Wild Hunt, something that is referenced heavily throughout The Witcher 3, and explored throughout the books.

Because the show is following closer to the narrative shared in the original books, it stands to reason that the Wild Hunt will play a vital part in the story as we dig deeper into the lore of Geralt and Ciri’s world. With Ciri already playing such a large role in the first season of The Witcher show, Season 2 could be where we get our first taste of the Wild Hunt and all that it entails.

If these photos are indeed the Wild Hunt, then fans should have a lot to look forward to when The Witcher Season 2 arrives sometime in the future. Unfortunately, no finalized release date has been given yet, so we’ll have to wait for official confirmation before getting too excited.