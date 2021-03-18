New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - March 18, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Engineering at its finest

All in one weekend? Incredible.

PlayStation All-Stars dream

Who would you want to see in a sequel?

A nest of toads

Or a knot. Either way, gross.

Some people just have a punchable face, y'know?

Now, where would one go to get a wax figure like this for personal punching use?

Rami Ismail makes a good point

You should follow Rami, he's got some great insights.

String cheese fingers

Ever accidentally peel some skin by your nail?

If a man takes his jacket off, you know things are about to get real

This president has some moves!

Looking to the future

What incredible clairvoyance.

Did... did the Pokemon melt too?

Or is this just someone destroying a trap?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's heating back up, which means Rad gets to enjoy a bit of sun! How's your night going?

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola