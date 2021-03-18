Evening Reading - March 18, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- GALAHAD 3093 free beta invites players into multiplayer mech battles this weekend
- Watch the GALAHAD 3093 Pre-Beta Briefing - Hosted by Shacknews this Friday
- Magic: Legends hands-on preview - Action on the Planes
- Hearthstone adds 3D animated Diamond cards for next Tavern Pass
- The Airship map to launch in Among Us in late March update
- EVO acquired by Sony & esports group RTS, online event planned for August 2021
- One of a kind Hyper Neo Geo 64 prototype discovered in amazing outdoor find
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection announced for Fall 2021
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy confirmed, available now
- This is Outriders trailer reveals more about the game, including end-game content
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Engineering at its finest
How the Dutch build a tunnel under a highway in one weekend.— World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) March 13, 2021
Credit: Rijkswaterstaat.
pic.twitter.com/5quKbUtK9q
All in one weekend? Incredible.
PlayStation All-Stars dream
Is it time pic.twitter.com/ae1hwOQkkL— Justin Wong (@JWonggg) March 18, 2021
Who would you want to see in a sequel?
A nest of toads
ive stumbled upon something here pic.twitter.com/YDS5e5Lvfz— evn (@cryb0i) March 17, 2021
Or a knot. Either way, gross.
Some people just have a punchable face, y'know?
Texas museum removes wax Trump figure after visitors kept punching it https://t.co/UvgLcU8DAI pic.twitter.com/Xm5YXLbIRG— The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021
Now, where would one go to get a wax figure like this for personal punching use?
Rami Ismail makes a good point
*stares in Muslim* https://t.co/BCearwL2A9— Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) March 18, 2021
You should follow Rami, he's got some great insights.
String cheese fingers
What if hands were made of string cheese? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jIpef5rsKn— Daniel Beauchamp (@pushmatrix) March 16, 2021
Ever accidentally peel some skin by your nail?
If a man takes his jacket off, you know things are about to get real
I was walking around Virginia State & the President of the school just embarrassed me..😭🏀 pic.twitter.com/1hAh5MUISL— Afo ❼ (@ifyouwereafo) March 16, 2021
This president has some moves!
Looking to the future
👀— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) March 16, 2021
[Originally published in Betty #46, Feb. 1997] pic.twitter.com/UNwjBa2gFe
What incredible clairvoyance.
Did... did the Pokemon melt too?
Something cleansing for the tl pic.twitter.com/aoRZ1P9Kpf— Monica Ray 🌵 (@montiray) March 18, 2021
Or is this just someone destroying a trap?
