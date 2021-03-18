New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

This is Outriders trailer reveals more about the game, including end-game content

The latest trailer for Outriders gives us a more in-depth look at the upcoming looter shooter while also teasing end-game content.
Josh Hawkins
4

Outriders is set to arrive on April 1 and the latest trailer, titled This is Outriders finally gives us a more in-depth look at the game, including a tease of its end-game content. 

The trailer, which was revealed during today’s Square Enix Presents, has almost seven minutes of information for players to digest. Perhaps one of the more interesting things, though, is its mention of “Expeditions” may perk the ears of many looter shooter fans.

Expeditions are a type of end-game content, which People Can Fly says will be the toughest missions that players can go up against. These missions are “only for the hardiest of Outriders”, and will be available after players complete the main campaign.

With all of Outriders story being contained in the main game, and no plans to make it a live service, players will be happy to learn that having strong end-game content is a focus for the development studio. The trailer also says that players will “need to be fully in tune with your gear and abilities if you expect to survive the game’s post campaign content”.

This is all a good sign for users who tried the Outriders demo and are looking forward to what the full game has to offer. Microsoft also revealed earlier this week that Outriders will be available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles starting on April 1, the game’s official release date. This is even more good news for players, as they can pick up the game for absolutely nothing extra, and explore all that Enoch has to offer.

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for more news about Outriders as we get closer and closer to release. For now, though, you can head back over to our Square Enix Presents page for a closer look at all the other reveals made today, including a brand-new Life is Strange game, as well as our first official looks at upcoming titles like Forspoken and Just Cause Mobile, which are slated throughout the coming year and into 2022.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

From The Chatty
  Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 18, 2021 10:21 AM

    GBurke59 mercury mega
      reply
      March 18, 2021 11:35 AM

      Also on Game Pass! Which is awesome!

      Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 18, 2021 11:49 AM

        The stuff talked about today makes this looks like People Can Fly taking the fun combat stuff of Bulletstorm atop a Borderlands games, but make a game with a more serious tone. Definitely going to try it out.

      smegula legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 18, 2021 11:54 AM

        to be clear, XBOX game pass, not PC

      Alastayr legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 18, 2021 12:55 PM

        ✔️ Console
        ✔️ Cloud
        ❌ PC

        GBurke59 mercury mega
          reply
          March 18, 2021 12:56 PM

          Looks like it's time to buy an Xbox! That's how they'll get ya

    JohnnyChugs
      reply
      March 18, 2021 12:36 PM

      I absolutely implore y'all to give the demo a run if you haven't. It's really good, sans some early tutorial and exposition, plus you can take your progress to the full game and skip that stuff when it comes out. Well worth giving a go.

