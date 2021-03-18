This is Outriders trailer reveals more about the game, including end-game content The latest trailer for Outriders gives us a more in-depth look at the upcoming looter shooter while also teasing end-game content.

Outriders is set to arrive on April 1 and the latest trailer, titled This is Outriders finally gives us a more in-depth look at the game, including a tease of its end-game content.

The trailer, which was revealed during today’s Square Enix Presents, has almost seven minutes of information for players to digest. Perhaps one of the more interesting things, though, is its mention of “Expeditions” may perk the ears of many looter shooter fans.

Expeditions are a type of end-game content, which People Can Fly says will be the toughest missions that players can go up against. These missions are “only for the hardiest of Outriders”, and will be available after players complete the main campaign.

With all of Outriders story being contained in the main game, and no plans to make it a live service, players will be happy to learn that having strong end-game content is a focus for the development studio. The trailer also says that players will “need to be fully in tune with your gear and abilities if you expect to survive the game’s post campaign content”.

This is all a good sign for users who tried the Outriders demo and are looking forward to what the full game has to offer. Microsoft also revealed earlier this week that Outriders will be available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles starting on April 1, the game’s official release date. This is even more good news for players, as they can pick up the game for absolutely nothing extra, and explore all that Enoch has to offer.

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for more news about Outriders as we get closer and closer to release. For now, though, you can head back over to our Square Enix Presents page for a closer look at all the other reveals made today, including a brand-new Life is Strange game, as well as our first official looks at upcoming titles like Forspoken and Just Cause Mobile, which are slated throughout the coming year and into 2022.