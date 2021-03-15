GALAHAD 3093 free beta invites players into multiplayer mech battles this weekend Starting this Friday, Simutronics will launch a free extended beta for GALAHAD 3093 to let players explore its customizable mechs and multiplayer FPS battles.

Longtime multiplayer game developer Simutronics has been gearing up to launch its latest title, GALAHAD 3093, for some time now. Soon, players will be able to jump in and get a new taste of what this multiplayer mech hero-shooter has to offer. Simutronics has announced a free extended beta for GALAHAD 3093 that will begin this coming weekend and allow players to explore its various mech and weapon options, as well as some of the core gameplay.

Simutronics announced the upcoming extended beta for GALAHAD 3093 in a press release on March 15, 2021. Starting on March 19 and running until March 28, 2021, PC players on Steam will get to dive into the far future to take up the role of Knights - mech operators inspired by Arthurian legend - to pilot their mighty machines, the Lances, and wage battle in up to 32-player arenas. To register to take part in the beta, simply head over to the GALAHAD 3093 Steam page and click on the Request Access button to be notified when your opportunity to join in is available.

GALAHAD 3093's March 19 extended beta will allow players a thorough taste of mech customization and battle in its Base Assault game mode.

GALAHAD 3093 promises to be a varied and enjoyable first-person mech arena shooter. The Lances are highly customizable machines running from Light to Super Heavy classes and can be armed to the teeth with diverse weaponry and equipment. Furthermore, the pilots (Knights) each feature unique active and passive abilities such as deployable shields and aerial bombardments to strategically change the tide of a fight. Be sure to check out our in-depth video on how Simutronics worked to build the balance of Knights and mech armaments in this interesting arena shooter style.

GALAHAD 3093’s March 19 extended beta is just the start of things to come. This beta run will allow players to take on Base Assault in The Canyon map, in which teams will vie for control of three strategic bases across the map in a control-style showdown. That said, GALAHAD 3093 will also be coming to early access and is expected to have further betas coming later this year.

If you want to try to get in as the battle kicks off this weekend, be sure to head to the GALAHAD 3093 page on Steam to request access. Be sure follow the game’s Twitter and Facebook for further information on upcoming news and betas, and stay tuned to Shacknews for further upcoming coverage.