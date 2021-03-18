New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hearthstone adds 3D animated Diamond cards for next Tavern Pass

Those who have collected Hearthstone's Golden cards now have a new target to shoot for. Unfortunately, it won't be cheap.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hearthstone has had its share of cosmetic items over the years, from new Hero portraits, to new Coins, and also to Golden cards. The Golden cards are among the more popular items, adding some pop to a card's artwork. Now cards are about to get some 3D pop with the addition of new Diamond cards, two of which will make their debut with the upcoming Forged in the Barrens Tavern Pass.

"With the introduction of the Forged in the Barrens Tavern Pass, we're excited to announce what was previously spell-locked for Phase 1 on our roadmap for the year—an all-new cosmetic card tier for Hearthstone: Diamond cards!" reads the announcement on the Hearthstone website. "Each expansion will include one or more handcrafted Diamond Legendary cards that feature completely new 3D animations, more real estate for card art, and a stylish Diamond border."

Diamond cards won't be available for every Hearthstone card, at least not yet. For the moment, only two cards will get Diamond variations: Blademaster Samuro and Bru'kan. Unfortunately, the Diamond version of the Blademaster Samuro card is only available through the premium Tavern Pass. That will presumably run for the same $19.99 USD price tag that the last premium Tavern Pass had. Also like the previous Tavern Pass, it will likely not be purchasable with in-game Gold, which will sting for anyone who had been banking their Gold earned through the previous expansion's Reward Track. Upon purchase, Diamond Blademaster Samuro will unlock with the very first milestone in the Reward Track.

The Diamond version of Bru'kan will be hard to earn, but it'll at least be technically attainable without spending real money. To unlock Diamond Bru'kan, players need to earn the Forged in the Barrens Legendary Collector Achievement all the way through, meaning they'll have to add every single Legendary from the new expansion to their collection.

The new Tavern Pass and Diamond Cards will go live with the launch of Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens. The expansion is set to release on Tuesday, March 30. We're doing our best to keep up with the latest card reveals, so make sure to keep up with the full Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens card list.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

