The Airship map to launch in Among Us in late March update Innersloth's next big update for Among Us will have players taking to the skies as its big new map, The Airship, finally launches at the end of March.

Among Us burned its way into our hearts with its lighthearted game of betrayal, deception, suspicion, and distrust. Developer Innersloth promised to build upon that with a map that not only nodded to the developer’s history, but gave Among Us players a whole new environment to explore complete with new mechanics to enjoy. It’s finally coming to fruition after months of teasing with the official upcoming Among Us update featuring the new map, The Airship.

Innersloth announced the upcoming Among Us update and the release of The Airship map via the game’s Twitter and an Itch.io blog post on March 18, 2021. According to the post, Among Us’s latest big update will go into effect on March 31, 2021. The biggest part of the update will be the official launch of the new update, The Airship, bringing all sorts of new mechanics to the game. Players will be able to choose what room they start in, explore multi-floor levels in the map, and all-new tasks as they seek to keep the ship afloat and discover the imposter.

📢 MARCH 31 📢#TheAirship is coming.



this NEW map is our biggest one yet, including:

• all new tasks

• different starting rooms

• preliminary account system

• more!!!



wake up ur crew it's almost time to eject impostors



🗞️ Dev log: https://t.co/bWP008pKmr pic.twitter.com/ZcTZFjsu3n — Among Us ✨ New map - MARCH 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 18, 2021

Innersloth has been teasing The Airship map for quite some time. As a reference to one of its prominent previous games, Henry Stikmin, the map is full of nostalgia from the adventure game. Plus, the game itself has kept enough acclaim that the team even got to show The Airship map off in a trailer at The Game Awards 2020. Among Us’s overall experience has been a highly enjoyable one with players trying to figure out who among them is a dastardly killer.

With the launch of The Airship update on March 31, Among Us will feature all new ways to doubt and betray our friends. Stay tuned as we await the full patch notes and get ready for an all new wave of fun deception.