New Among Us content teased for The Game Awards 2020

It looks like Innersloth may be making The Game Awards 2020 a bit more sus. The developer teased possible new Among Us content to be revealed at the show.
TJ Denzer
Among indie gaming, Among Us burst into the spotlight in the late months of 2020. From mobile devices to PC to viewing on Twitch, millions of hours are being spent playing or watching the sci-fi whodunit in action. It’s become such a popular phenomenon that of course Among Us has some well-deserved nominations in The Game Awards 2020 (despite being a 2018 game). With the game making nominees listing for Best Multiplayer and Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards, it seems like Innersloth is teasing new content that could be shown at The Game Awards 2020.

The tease was coming from the Innersloth devs themselves, who posted a cheeky little tweet from the Among Us Twitter on November 18, 2020, shortly after The Game Awards 2020 category nominees were revealed. Among Us has a place in two categories, Multiplayer and Mobile Game, for its status in 2020 as an incredibly popular breakout hit, so it could be argued that it was bound to see some kind of airtime during the show. However, Innersloth shared that said airtime could feature the reveal of new content.

The tease came immediately following a peek at a new Among Us map, which appears to be a large boat or something of the sort. It was very recently that in addition to a patch, Innersloth talked about a development roadmap for the game that included the development of a new map. The new map is said to be based on Henry Stikmin, which was another game by Innersloth, and the screenshot shown looks an awful lot like a certain scene from the Henry Stikmin games.

Even so, it remains to be seen if that’s the extent of what’s in store. As The Game Awards 2020 go live on December 10, 2020, stay tuned to Shacknews for new Among Us reveals and more announcements from the show.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

