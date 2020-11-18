The Game Awards 2020 nominees and how to vote The Game Awards 2020 nominees are finally here and we've got all the details right here.

The Game Awards will kick off on December 10, 2020, bringing the year of gaming to a close with Geoff Keighley’s hotly anticipated awards show. Today, Keighley broke down the nominees for each of the various categories, and we’ve seen a lot of great games this year. Below we’ll break down the listed nominees and go over how to vote for your favorites.

How to vote for The Game Awards 2020 nominees

Those looking to vote for their favorite games in any of the categories that Keighley listed off for The Game Awards 2020 will need to head over to the official website for The Game Awards. You can then sign in using the button in the top-right corner of the hub using Twitter, Facebook, or Google.

Once signed in, you can start placing your votes for each category of The Game Awards. You'll only be able to vote for one game per category per social media account, so make those votes count before you cast them.

The Game Awards 2020 nomineess

The following are the categories for each award available at The Game Awards 2020. The lists are broken down in alphabetical order to help make sorting through them easier. Now, let’s take a look at our nominees.

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Best Action Game

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Audio Design

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

NickMercs

TimtheTatman

Jay Ann Lopez

Valkyrae

Best Debut Game

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Best Esports Event

BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

Best Esports Player

Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty

Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO

Best Esports Team

DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends

Dallas Empire / Call of Duty

San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League

G2 Esports / League of Legends

Team Secret / DOTA2

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Fighting

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Games for Impact

If Found … (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna Interactive)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Best Indie Game

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

HyperDot (Tribe Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Best Mobile Game

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Best Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

Hades (Greg Kasavin)

The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson (Ellie - The Last of Us Part 2)

Laura Bailey (Abby - The Last of Us Part 2)

Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima)

Logan Cunningham (Hades, Poseidon, Achilles, Charon & more – Hades)

Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Best Role-Playing Game

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Best Score and Music

DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Hades (Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

Best Sports/Racing

Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Best Strategy/Sim Game

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)

Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Best VR/AR Game

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)

STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Make sure to vote before The Game Awards 2020 kicks off its live event on December 10, 2020. You can also check out the winners of The Game Awards 2019 if you're itching to see what took home the prizes last time around.