Among Us' The Airship map gets 2021 departure at The Game Awards

Among Us is taking to the skies for its newest map, as The Airship was revealed during The Game Awards
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's time to explore some new territory in Among Us. During The Game Awards on Thursday, players got to watch the crewmates take to the skies for the game's latest map. Among Us is introducing The Airship map.

The Airship will debut in Among Us in 2021.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

