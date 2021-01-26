New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 26, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
4

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Tell your friends to stop being sexist

This streamer lays down the smackdown perfectly.

King of the Hill screens

Sometimes life feels a bit like this.

Brisbane's brutal lockdown

I, too, know exactly what Melbourne went through.

American gangsters

Point and laugh, everyone.

Modern problems call for modern therapists

Go and check out Dana's other tweets. They're all pure gold.

This is the ideal body

Hate to say it, but it's true. Sharks make everything better.

*ominous woosh*

Art.

"Cancel culture!" they clamor.

Yes please, I would very much like to cancel white supremacy.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. He loves getting under things like blankets and towels to make a kind of fort.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola