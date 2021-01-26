Evening Reading - January 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Tell your friends to stop being sexist

99% of the time, I ignore trolls and ban them. 1% of the time, I do this: pic.twitter.com/Nvt307S1De — negaoryx (@negaoryx) January 26, 2021

This streamer lays down the smackdown perfectly.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/0b9HJcDMJT — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) January 1, 2021

Sometimes life feels a bit like this.

Brisbane's brutal lockdown

having survived brisbanes three day lockdown, i can now say with complete confidence that i know melbournes pain and am qualified to speak on their behalf — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) January 10, 2021

I, too, know exactly what Melbourne went through.

American gangsters

As far back as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a patriot. pic.twitter.com/g1H4u1hvsw — Carter Glascock (@carter_glascock) January 11, 2021

Point and laugh, everyone.

Modern problems call for modern therapists

im not in therapy anymore bc at this point most of my problems have to do w internet shit and there isn’t a licensed therapist in the world young enough to understand — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) January 12, 2021

Go and check out Dana's other tweets. They're all pure gold.

This is the ideal body

yet another unrealistic body standard for women pic.twitter.com/oJ3INITaqk — heɪz(ə)l (@cisgenderhaver) January 11, 2021

Hate to say it, but it's true. Sharks make everything better.

*ominous woosh*

me: Come quick. I see something Lynchian

wife: Is it another bug crawling in the dirt

me: [getting angry and lying] No It's something else — walker (@walkercapl) January 13, 2021

Art.

"Cancel culture!" they clamor.

If by cancel culture republicans are implying that white supremacy is their culture and we want that cancelled then yes I agree — Marcella Arguello (@marcellacomedy) January 13, 2021

Yes please, I would very much like to cancel white supremacy.

