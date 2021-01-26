Evening Reading - January 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrected interview: Tokuro Fujiwara on his return to the series
- Dead Cells: Fatal Falls DLC impressions - Embellishing excellence
- The D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 categories & nominees
- GME stock price continues to rise, r/WallStreetBets sends open letter to CNBC
- Rumor: Death Stranding may get Extended Edition featuring new story content
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion kicks off this March
- Horizon Zero Dawn Concept Artist & Design Lead Mike Nash has passed away at 36
- Sea of Thieves Plunder Pass introduces game's take on a seasonal battle pass
- Once again, the free trial period for Apple TV+ has been extended
- Microsoft FY21 Q2 report shows gaming revenue surge post Xbox Series X & S launch
Tell your friends to stop being sexist
99% of the time, I ignore trolls and ban them. 1% of the time, I do this: pic.twitter.com/Nvt307S1De— negaoryx (@negaoryx) January 26, 2021
This streamer lays down the smackdown perfectly.
King of the Hill screens
January 1, 2021
Sometimes life feels a bit like this.
Brisbane's brutal lockdown
having survived brisbanes three day lockdown, i can now say with complete confidence that i know melbournes pain and am qualified to speak on their behalf— thomas violence (@thomas_violence) January 10, 2021
I, too, know exactly what Melbourne went through.
American gangsters
As far back as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a patriot. pic.twitter.com/g1H4u1hvsw— Carter Glascock (@carter_glascock) January 11, 2021
Point and laugh, everyone.
Modern problems call for modern therapists
im not in therapy anymore bc at this point most of my problems have to do w internet shit and there isn’t a licensed therapist in the world young enough to understand— Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) January 12, 2021
Go and check out Dana's other tweets. They're all pure gold.
This is the ideal body
yet another unrealistic body standard for women pic.twitter.com/oJ3INITaqk— heɪz(ə)l (@cisgenderhaver) January 11, 2021
Hate to say it, but it's true. Sharks make everything better.
*ominous woosh*
me: Come quick. I see something Lynchian— walker (@walkercapl) January 13, 2021
wife: Is it another bug crawling in the dirt
me: [getting angry and lying] No It's something else
Art.
"Cancel culture!" they clamor.
If by cancel culture republicans are implying that white supremacy is their culture and we want that cancelled then yes I agree— Marcella Arguello (@marcellacomedy) January 13, 2021
Yes please, I would very much like to cancel white supremacy.
