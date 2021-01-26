Once again, the free trial period for Apple TV+ has been extended A promo granted to new Apple hardware buyers in 2019 has now been extended for an additional six months.

Gaining and retaining active subscribers for monthly streaming services is an incredibly difficult task. Many established media companies have struggled to convince the public to keep subscriptions for the long haul and Apple now joins their ranks. The company is once again extending a promotional trial for its Apple TV+ service out into July of 2021 even though the initial promotion was originally set to expire more than a year ago.

In the back half of 2019 when Apple originally debuted its streaming video service, it simultaneously presented an offer that granted buyers of new Apple devices a one-year complimentary subscription. It was eligible to iPhone, iPad, and AppleTV buyers who purchased qualifying devices during or after September 2019.

In October of 2020, Apple announced that the promotional trial period would be extended into January 2021. Now the company has kicked the can farther down the road and will extend the trial until July, an additional six months. Customers who were already paying the $4.99 subscription fee will receive billing credits for six months so they don’t feel left out.

It would seem that Apple is concerned about customers letting the trial expire before viewers have a chance to see the glut of new content that is scheduled for release through the summer. It is also in Apple’s best interest to keep the active subscriber numbers high in order to secure the best possible deals for distribution on the various platforms the AppleTV+ service resides.

Apple is not alone in scratching and clawing for a piece of the streaming pie. Just yesterday, NBC Universal acquired exclusive rights to WWE Network programming in North America and will transfer content originally set for NBCSports onto its Peacock streaming service.