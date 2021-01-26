New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion kicks off this March

The Elder Scrolls Online starts its Gates of Oblivion year-long adventure with Flames of Ambition and Blackwood.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Elder Scrolls Online continues to be the ultimate MMO for any diehard fan of the Elder Scrolls franchise. Constantly adding content from the different corners of the expansive series, ESO feels like a melting pot of the Elder Scrolls mythos. 2021 is set to be a big year for the MMO, as the Gate of Oblivion year-long event will introduce content inspired by one of the franchise’s most beloved entries. Bethesda and ZeniMax Online Studios have announced that it all begins with new DLC this March and June, titled Flames of Ambition and Blackwood, respectively.

This news comes by way of an ESO broadcast held today by the developers, where they were joined by Bethesda Softworks VP of Global Marketing and Comms Pete Hines. The story begins when the Flames of Ambition dungeon DLC drops this March. “Flames of Ambition opens the year-long Gates of Oblivion story with new dungeons that reveal the threat of Mehrunes Dagon and leads players directly to the Blackwood Chapter story in June.” Flames of Ambition launches on March 8.

Flames of Ambition will set the stage for Blackwood in June, which will be this year’s major story chapter. Blackwood will task players with “uncovering the schemes of the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon 800 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.” In addition to 30 hours of main storyline content, Blackwood adds side quests and a number of quality of life features. This expansion will also add companions that will travel alongside the player. ESO: Blackwood launches on June 1 for PC and June 8 for consoles.

The Elder Scrolls online has a big year ahead, and it all starts this March with Flames of Ambition, and then Blackwood in June. For more news and updates on The Elder Scrolls Online, stay right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola