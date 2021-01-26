The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion kicks off this March The Elder Scrolls Online starts its Gates of Oblivion year-long adventure with Flames of Ambition and Blackwood.

The Elder Scrolls Online continues to be the ultimate MMO for any diehard fan of the Elder Scrolls franchise. Constantly adding content from the different corners of the expansive series, ESO feels like a melting pot of the Elder Scrolls mythos. 2021 is set to be a big year for the MMO, as the Gate of Oblivion year-long event will introduce content inspired by one of the franchise’s most beloved entries. Bethesda and ZeniMax Online Studios have announced that it all begins with new DLC this March and June, titled Flames of Ambition and Blackwood, respectively.

This news comes by way of an ESO broadcast held today by the developers, where they were joined by Bethesda Softworks VP of Global Marketing and Comms Pete Hines. The story begins when the Flames of Ambition dungeon DLC drops this March. “Flames of Ambition opens the year-long Gates of Oblivion story with new dungeons that reveal the threat of Mehrunes Dagon and leads players directly to the Blackwood Chapter story in June.” Flames of Ambition launches on March 8.

Flames of Ambition will set the stage for Blackwood in June, which will be this year’s major story chapter. Blackwood will task players with “uncovering the schemes of the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon 800 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.” In addition to 30 hours of main storyline content, Blackwood adds side quests and a number of quality of life features. This expansion will also add companions that will travel alongside the player. ESO: Blackwood launches on June 1 for PC and June 8 for consoles.

The Elder Scrolls online has a big year ahead, and it all starts this March with Flames of Ambition, and then Blackwood in June. For more news and updates on The Elder Scrolls Online, stay right here on Shacknews.