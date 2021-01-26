The D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 categories & nominees
The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has announced its list of video game categories and nominees for the 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards.
Another year has come, and with it returns the D.I.C.E. Awards, in which the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences recognizes exemplary achievements in the gaming industry.
The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences released its official list of D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 categories and nominees on its official website on January 26, 2021. Competing for the Game of the Year award in 2021 are Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and The Last of Us Part 2. Oddly absent from this particular category is Shacknews 2020 Game of the Year Half-Life: Alyx, though it did receive nominations for Best Action Game, Immersive Reality Technical Achievement, Immersive Reality Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Design, and Outstanding Achievement in Direction. Running away with nominations is The Last of Us Part 2, which ended up in 11 categories. It will remain to be seen if it also gets away with the most awards as it did during The Game Awards 2020.
The 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards is scheduled to begin voting among Academy winners on January 26, 2021. Winners will be announced when the D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 ceremony takes place in a livestream on April 8, 2021. The categories and nominees can be found below.
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- The Last of Us Part 2
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Eivor Varinsdottir)
- Hades (Zagreus)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Abby)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Ellie)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Mario Kart Live
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Action Game of the Year
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them's Fightin' Herds
Racing Game of the Year
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperadoes 3
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Mario Kart Live
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita
Mobile Game of the Year
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
That covers the list of categories and nominees up for wins at the D.I.C.E. Awards 2021. Be sure to check out the winners from last year’s D.I.C.E. Awards and stay tuned for April 8, 2021 as we await to see which games take home the accolades from the previous year.
