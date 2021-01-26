The D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 categories & nominees The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has announced its list of video game categories and nominees for the 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards.

Another year has come, and with it returns the D.I.C.E. Awards, in which the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences recognizes exemplary achievements in the gaming industry. Ahead of 2021’s 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards, the Academy has officially released its list of video game awards and the nominees that will be competing for them in this year’s presentation.

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences released its official list of D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 categories and nominees on its official website on January 26, 2021. Competing for the Game of the Year award in 2021 are Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and The Last of Us Part 2. Oddly absent from this particular category is Shacknews 2020 Game of the Year Half-Life: Alyx, though it did receive nominations for Best Action Game, Immersive Reality Technical Achievement, Immersive Reality Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Design, and Outstanding Achievement in Direction. Running away with nominations is The Last of Us Part 2, which ended up in 11 categories. It will remain to be seen if it also gets away with the most awards as it did during The Game Awards 2020.

Much like The Game Awards 2020, DICE Awards 2021 features copious amounts of Last of Us 2 while Half-Life: Alyx caught an odd snub in several notable spots.

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 categories & nominees

The 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards is scheduled to begin voting among Academy winners on January 26, 2021. Winners will be announced when the D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 ceremony takes place in a livestream on April 8, 2021. The categories and nominees can be found below.

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Last of Us Part 2

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Eivor Varinsdottir)

Hades (Zagreus)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Abby)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Ellie)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Carrion

Ghost of Tsushima

Little Orpheus

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Pathless

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Story

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part 2

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Mario Kart Live

The Last of Us Part 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Action Game of the Year

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Nioh 2

Adventure Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fighting Game of the Year

EA Sports UFC 4

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Them's Fightin' Herds

Racing Game of the Year

DIRT 5

F1 2020

Mario Kart Live

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FIFA 21

MLB The Show 20

NBA 2K21

PGA Tour 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Crusader Kings 3

Desperadoes 3

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Monster Train

Per Aspera

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Half-Life: Alyx

Mario Kart Live

Museum of Other Realities

Paper Beast

Tempest

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Down the Rabbit Hole

Half-Life: Alyx

Paper Beast

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Coffee Talk

Hades

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Noita

Mobile Game of the Year

HoloVista

Legends of Runeterra

Little Orpheus

Song of Bloom

South of the Circle

Online Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Ghost of Tsushima

Tetris Effect: Connected

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part 2

That covers the list of categories and nominees up for wins at the D.I.C.E. Awards 2021. Be sure to check out the winners from last year’s D.I.C.E. Awards and stay tuned for April 8, 2021 as we await to see which games take home the accolades from the previous year.