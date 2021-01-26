Sea of Thieves Plunder Pass introduces game's take on a seasonal battle pass Rare is preparing to introduce seasons to Sea of Thieves, and alongside free upcoming content updates, it's also getting a Plunder Pass of rewards to earn.

As Sea of Thieves has continued to get better and better over the years, there has been no lack of adventure to explore, but it was a little sporadic. Coming in 2021, Rare is preparing to organize its content updates into seasons, the first of which is right around the corner this late January 2021. With it comes another staple of similarly season-arranged games: A battle pass of sorts. Sea of Thieves is getting what it calls a “Plunder Pass” to offer players an optional premium track of rewards to collect in the new season.

Rare recently announced and explained the concept of the Sea of Thieves Plunder Pass in a blog post on the game’s website. The Plunder Pass can be bought with 999 Ancient Coins, which can either be earned in game by defeating Ancient Rare Skeletons found in your adventures or purchased through the Pirate Emporium or Microsoft Store. Much like other battle pass offerings, it will feature a 100-level track of rewards for players to earn, featuring items and cosmetics that will be available early with the pass.

Instead of making items and rewards truly exclusive to the Plunder Pass, Rare is simply offering items that Plunder Pass owners can own early access to where others might have to wait to get their hands on them later.

Despite being mostly similar to other battle pass set-ups, Rare promises that the Plunder Pass will never bar the player from seasonal content in the game, the first season of which is coming on January 28, 2021. The Plunder Pass will launch at the same time, but it’s entirely an optional feature. Even so, seasons and the Plunder Pass mark an interesting turn in content organization for Sea of Thieves coming into 2021. We’ve seen plenty of cool additions to the game including pets like good doggos, Tall Tale adventures, and the ongoing development of custom servers.

With the launch of seasons and the Plunder Pass in Sea of Thieves, get ready for a new and exciting era of the game. We’ll share more updates as Season One goes live pretty shortly.