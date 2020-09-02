Sea of Thieves Vaults of the Ancients & pirate dogs get spotlight in update video All new voyages and events await us in the Vaults of the Ancients content update, and some good doggo friends are coming with it. Hopefully, they aren't scurvy dogs.

As Rare has continued to add to Sea of Thieves over the years, the game has become a rich tapestry of high-sea adventure and fun. Vaults of the Ancients is a new content update on the way that aims to bring even more adventure with fast-paced treasur-hunting events coming. Oh, and did we mention that pirate dog companions are on the way? Because they are, and even if they’re pirate dogs, they still look to be good ones.

Rare released a new update video detailing a host of content and improvements coming in the Vaults of the Ancients update on the Sea of Thieves YouTube channel on September 2, 2020. The next free major update for Sea of Thieves is set to launch on September 9, 2020 on all available platforms. At the core of Vaults of the Ancients is a new set of Gold Hoarders vaults hidden across the islands. By finding keys to these vaults, you can choose to return to the Gold Hoarders… or go claim the loot for yourself with an opportunity to discover greater treasures, if you can crack the secret in limited-time puzzles.

In addition to this new loot-grabbing update comes things like Mysterious Notes. This new feature will offer player personalized notes that will show them events, arrivals, and opportunities in their gaming world. Finally, and perhaps arguably most important, dogs are set to come Sea of Thieves, announced during Gamescom 2020. Much like monkeys and cats, pirate dogs will be a new animal companion coming to the game that can join you on your voyages and adventures. As a premium item, that means you’ll likely have to pay to get them, but it also means having a best boy (or girl) doggo to join you on the high seas.

As we approach September 9, 2020 and the launch of the Vaults of the Ancients update, stay tuned for more information and updates, or check out our extensive Sea of Thieves guides to plot your voyages and adventures, all here at Shacknews.