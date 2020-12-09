New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 9, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
6

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Wednesday night in North America, but it's already Thursday in Australia. So far, the future is going pretty well. Things are slowly improving but that doesn't mean we should stop fighting the good fight. Let's take a moment to read through some of the things posted on Shacknews today (remember, you get points for reading) and then we shall check out some memes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Mandalorian condensed

Oh, no. Baby Yoda did a thing.

This meme is going well

Razer probably wasn't anticipating these sorts of responses.

Clever puppy!

Teach an old dog new tricks!

Rudolph misses out

Good meme format.

New game is good

But old game is also quite good.

Panic mode activated

I think I've probably done this once or twice.

Imagine if they faced actual oppression

How are they so precious and fragile?

Flaff

What a good pup, sitting still for a photo!

Ads are weird

If I saw this, you have to as well.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. He's enjoying a bit of sunlight before his nap.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola