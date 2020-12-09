Evening Reading - December 9, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Wednesday night in North America, but it's already Thursday in Australia. So far, the future is going pretty well. Things are slowly improving but that doesn't mean we should stop fighting the good fight. Let's take a moment to read through some of the things posted on Shacknews today (remember, you get points for reading) and then we shall check out some memes.

The Mandalorian condensed

Oh, no. Baby Yoda did a thing.

This meme is going well

I will fucking die protecting big corporations from mild criticism https://t.co/SmyP3yZDcw — AGGRO CRAB (@AggroCrabGames) December 10, 2020

Razer probably wasn't anticipating these sorts of responses.

Clever puppy!

Teach an old dog new tricks!

Rudolph misses out

when they never let poor rudolph join in any reindeer games pic.twitter.com/NSsFGshakB — Taylor Foster (@tayfonicole) December 8, 2020

Good meme format.

New game is good

How the Gaming Community acts whenever a BIG game comes out! (late upload so RT's are appreciated)



full vid: https://t.co/lPlWVEm19i pic.twitter.com/thUSkvQYjR — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) December 9, 2020

But old game is also quite good.

Panic mode activated

Me: Why did my alarm not go off?



My alarm: pic.twitter.com/wGKB33ViMw — Vega (@jvega3_) December 8, 2020

I think I've probably done this once or twice.

Imagine if they faced actual oppression

squinting hard, trying to imagine what it would be like if Republicans ever faced real problems in their lives https://t.co/xHagxxGkb1 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 9, 2020

How are they so precious and fragile?

Flaff

This pic I recently took of Flaff is every hyper child that has ever been asked to sit still and smile for a nice photo distilled into animal form. pic.twitter.com/hfFWCnejlE — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) December 9, 2020

What a good pup, sitting still for a photo!

Ads are weird

What.



What the fucking what.



No no. What. Fucking WHAT.



NO I DEMAND FUCKING WHAT THE FUCK



I AM DONE WITH THE INTERNET TODAY GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/YdvxDrHHKO — Nash Across the 8th Dimension (@Nash076) December 9, 2020

If I saw this, you have to as well.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. He's enjoying a bit of sunlight before his nap.

What are you up to tonight?