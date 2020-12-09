Evening Reading - December 9, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Wednesday night in North America, but it's already Thursday in Australia. So far, the future is going pretty well. Things are slowly improving but that doesn't mean we should stop fighting the good fight. Let's take a moment to read through some of the things posted on Shacknews today (remember, you get points for reading) and then we shall check out some memes.
- Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister review - Blessed be thy barrels
- Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
- Dark fantasy FPS Graven gets a limited-time demo in The Game Awards Festival
- Desperados 3 just got a light level editor in its latest free update
- The FTC and 46 states are suing Facebook for illegal monopolization
- Twitch outlines updated Hateful Conduct and Harassment policy
- GPU and console resellers have made tens of millions of dollars this year
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will include cloud gaming on PC & iOS in 2021
- Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM is teasing something coming 'soon' on its website
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales gets new ray tracing 60fps mode
- GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist gets new trailer ahead of launch next week
The Mandalorian condensed
Oh, no. Baby Yoda did a thing.
This meme is going well
I will fucking die protecting big corporations from mild criticism https://t.co/SmyP3yZDcw— AGGRO CRAB (@AggroCrabGames) December 10, 2020
Razer probably wasn't anticipating these sorts of responses.
Clever puppy!
Teach. pic.twitter.com/3xEoalGXK2— Travels & Nature 🌴 (@travelofnatures) December 9, 2020
Teach an old dog new tricks!
Rudolph misses out
when they never let poor rudolph join in any reindeer games pic.twitter.com/NSsFGshakB— Taylor Foster (@tayfonicole) December 8, 2020
Good meme format.
New game is good
How the Gaming Community acts whenever a BIG game comes out! (late upload so RT's are appreciated)— Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) December 9, 2020
full vid: https://t.co/lPlWVEm19i pic.twitter.com/thUSkvQYjR
But old game is also quite good.
Panic mode activated
Me: Why did my alarm not go off?— Vega (@jvega3_) December 8, 2020
My alarm: pic.twitter.com/wGKB33ViMw
I think I've probably done this once or twice.
Imagine if they faced actual oppression
squinting hard, trying to imagine what it would be like if Republicans ever faced real problems in their lives https://t.co/xHagxxGkb1— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 9, 2020
How are they so precious and fragile?
Flaff
This pic I recently took of Flaff is every hyper child that has ever been asked to sit still and smile for a nice photo distilled into animal form. pic.twitter.com/hfFWCnejlE— TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) December 9, 2020
What a good pup, sitting still for a photo!
Ads are weird
What.— Nash Across the 8th Dimension (@Nash076) December 9, 2020
What the fucking what.
No no. What. Fucking WHAT.
NO I DEMAND FUCKING WHAT THE FUCK
I AM DONE WITH THE INTERNET TODAY GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/YdvxDrHHKO
If I saw this, you have to as well.
