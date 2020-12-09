Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales gets new ray tracing 60fps mode Insomniac Games secretly added a third graphics mode for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5.

One of the coolest things about the next-gen consoles is the ability to adjust graphical settings, a luxury often reserved for PC games. In a lot of next-gen games, players are given the option to prioritize visuals or performance. This is the case in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the latest installment in Insomniac’s web-slinging franchise. However, a new update allows players to meet in the middle. Performance RT mode allows players to enjoy smooth 60 frames-per-second along with ray tracing.

Insomniac secretly added the new Performance RT mode in an update that hit on Wednesday, December 9. The reason we say this was done “secretly,” is because the developer made no official announcement or post about the change. There are no patch notes, or updates on the PlayStation Blog like we’ve seen with past patches. Instead, it wasn’t until a journalist pointed out the update on Twitter that the Insomniac account acknowledged the patch.

Our new update overnight introduced Performance RT mode on PS5. 60fps and ray-tracing! https://t.co/SSRy9vq9Aw — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 9, 2020

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is already quite the stunning game, though fans often had to sacrifice those sweet ray tracing features for a smoother performance. Performance RT mode will work as a happy medium between the two. The game is able to achieve ray tracing at 60 fps by adjusting scene resolution, reflection quality, and pedestrian density.

The new update for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now for free for all players on PS5. The new mode is not yet available for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. For more on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, stick with us right here on Shacknews.