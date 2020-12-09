GPU and console resellers have made tens of millions of dollars this year Numbers are trending down, but it's been a fruitful year for the gaming reselling market.

Anybody that has tried to secure a new Nvidia 30 Series card or either of the next-gen consoles this year is quite familiar with scalpers and resellers. Folks have quickly snatched up the most scarce consumer electronics, only to flip them for a hefty price on secondary websites. Unfortunately, these methods have proved to be quite fruitful, as it’s been reported that resellers have made tens of millions of dollars this year in the gaming market.

Initially reported by Tom’s Hardware, dev.to did a deep dive analysis into the specifics of the reselling market in 2020, specifically surrounding the new GPUs from Nvidia and AMD, as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series X. As for the recently released 3060Ti, 3070, 3080, and 3090, the site is reporting that resellers have raked in a whopping combined total of $22,385,052. This number will continue to grow, as the 3060Ti received a surprise release just days ago is only beginning to make the rounds.

The new AMD cards may not have seen the same demand as Nvidia’s, but resellers still managed to pull in just under $1 million on the RX 6000 Series.

As for the hot new consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S brought in over $23 million for resellers. The PS5 was even more sought-after, leading to $34 million dollars in sales for those taking advantage of the aftermarket.

It’s a bit deflating to see how successful scalpers and resellers have been this year, but far from surprising if you had the pleasure of trying to secure a next-gen console or new GPU. For more news on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and new GPUs, stick with us here on Shacknews.