GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist gets new trailer ahead of launch next week As Grand Theft Auto Online's new one to four player adventure prepares for launch next week, there's a new trailer to show off upcoming tropical shenanigans.

Your illicit adventures in GTA Online are about get far more tropical as The Cayo Perico Heist launches in the game next week. An upcoming update is set to bring a ton of fun to this new experience alongside a wealth of other recent goods, but ahead of the festivities, Rockstar has launched a new trailer for The Cayo Perico Heist. As can be expected, there’s jokes, lavish lifestyles, new tech, and of course, plenty of well-planned thievery.

Rockstar shared the new trailer for GTA Online’s The Cayo Perico Heist in a Rockstar Newswire post on December 9, 2020. Set to arrive on all platforms on December 15, The Cayo Perico Heist brings with it one of the first major geographical additions to GTA Online in a long, long time with an entire private island to explore. There are a ton of other goods coming in this update as well, such as all-new vehicles, weapons, a new submarine HQ, and a wealth of new music as well. You can see a chunk of the update in action in the cinematic trailer below.

The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online will allow one to four players to take on an all-new narrative that allows them to plan an airtight heist of narcotraffic king El Rubio, main supplier of the Madrazo family. You’re going to need all the planning, equipment, and luck you can get if you want to get off this island alive with your share of El Rubio’s lavish, yet highly guarded empire.

This update also comes on top of GTA Online’s The Music Locker update, which brought a new club full of fresh music to the game, along with a slew of new songs for the radio stations. From heists to new jams, GTA Online is packing all sorts of new features in December. Get ready to make your greatest score yet when The Cayo Perico Heist launches next week.