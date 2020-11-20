The Cayo Perico Heist comes to GTA Online next month GTA Online's next major update takes players to a new private island.

GTA Online’s heists have seen players robbing banks and assaulting government facilities in the pursuit of unimaginable riches. Now, Players will be tasked with taking on an entire island. Titled The Cayo Perico heist, GTA Online’s next expansion is its biggest yet, adding a private island to the map, home to the newest heist.

Rockstar did some heavy teasing on social media yesterday, when they tweeted out images of what seemed to be a mysterious chunk of land. After the internet went into a frenzy of speculation, it was clarified that this was teasing the next expansion for Grand Theft Auto 5. We now know that the chunk of land in question is Cayo Perico, a new luxury private island that players will ransack in the game’s biggest update yet. A brief trailer was released that shows off the new location in GTA Online.

Cayo Perico is changing up how players approach heists in GTA Online. For the first time ever, players will have the choice to go entirely alone, or with up to three others. “It’s up to you to find a way to breach Cayo Perico, one of the most secure private islands in the entire world, evade or neutralize the heavily armed security forces stationed there, and escape with valuable evidence along with as much art, gold and drug money as you can carry.” Rockstar Games shared in its official announcement.

Of course, the Cayo Perico update brings a host of other new additions to GTA Online. In addition to new locations, this expansion adds new cars, weapons, a submarine HQ, and over 100 new songs.

The Cayo Perico Heist and all of its additional content will be available for all players when the update lands on December 15. For more news and updates on GTA Online, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.