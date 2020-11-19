Rockstar teases a GTA 5 update, map expansion speculation runs rampant The teaser trailer hints at a new location and possibly a heist.

While we all patiently wait for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, it seems that Rockstar Games isn’t quite done with GTA 5 just yet. The company behind the massively popular title has given players a short and enigmatic teaser trailer to dissect and, so far, players are thinking it hints at a map expansion.

Posted on the official Rockstar Games Twitter account on November 19, 2020, the short teaser focuses on something called the El Rubio Dossier. What follows are rapid shots of fields, watchtowers, a body washed up on the beach, and what looks like a cliffside compound.

Some of the more keen-eyed viewers have pointed out that in one shot it appears as if a new island map is shown. It can be seen in the screenshot below of the watchtower. The middle square on the right shows a crescent shaped landmass. Now, this might usually be chalked up as an overworked mind wrapped in foil but the shot of the body on the beach uses the same box to show the whole map of Los Santos.

The middle square on the left shows a map of a new landmass.

Piecing these two clues together (the watchtower map and the beach map) seems to suggest that a brand new territory is coming to the world of GTA Online. Whether this new location is separated by a loading screen or can actually be reached within the same instance remains to be seen.

Considering the success of the game’s heists, many viewers are also speculating that this could very well be ushering in a new heist. The name El Rubio Dossier would suggest a Mexican or Latin type of heist, perhaps one dealing with a cartel.

There’s really not much more to go on, though. Players will just need to wait for Rockstar to drop the next little teaser, but hopefully it’s a full-blown trailer. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews and the Grand Theft Auto 5 page for any more updates and breaking news.