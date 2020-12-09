The FTC and 46 states are suing Facebook for illegal monopolization Facebook is once again under fire for its continuous unlawful conduct.

Facebook is often criticized for its more than shady business practices. This has become increasingly common in recent years as the company continues to dominate the social media landscape and consume other companies. Now, Facebook finds itself under fire once again as the FTC, in cooperation with 46 American states, are suing Facebook for its illegal monopolization.

This news comes directly from the Federal Trade Commission itself, as a press release was posted to the organization’s website on December 9, 2020. In the post, the FTC shares that they are suing Facebook, and then lists its reasoning.

“The Federal Trade Commission today sued Facebook, alleging that the company is illegally maintaining its personal social networking monopoly through a years-long course of anticompetitive conduct. Following a lengthy investigation in cooperation with a coalition of attorneys general of 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam, the complaint alleges that Facebook has engaged in a systematic strategy—including its 2012 acquisition of up-and-coming rival Instagram, its 2014 acquisition of the mobile messaging app WhatsApp, and the imposition of anti competitive conditions on software developers—to eliminate threats to its monopoly”

Facebook’s consumption of its biggest competitors is certainly alarming, and it’s hard to argue against the points made by the FTC. As a part of its lawsuit, the FTC is asking for Facebook to divest out of both Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook's thumbprint is present not only in the world of social media, but technology. We recently spoke to how the company's ownership of Oculus led to some invasive and anti-consumer practices with the Quest 2 VR headset.