Dark fantasy FPS Graven gets a limited-time demo in The Game Awards Festival The Hexen-inspired fantasy action-adventure Graven is getting a lovely-looking demo for a limited time during The Game Awards Festival.

In the case of classic-inspired first-person shooters, you don’t often see new retro-styled games exploring opportunities beyond gunplay and gibs, though there are definitely a few out there. Harkening back to the days of medieval fantasy classic FPS Hexen, Graven is set to bring a new wealth of magic to the retro FPS niche. The game will have players slaying their way through a defiled realm as a forsaken priest and players can now get a taste of the adventure in store with a limited-time demo during The Game Awards Festival.

Publishers 1C Entertainment and 3D Realms and developer Slipgate Ironworks (who aided with Ghostrunner) revealed the limited-time demo of Graven for Steam with a new Game Awards trailer on 1C Entertainment’s YouTube channel on December 9, 2020. From December 9 to December 13, 2020, players can download the limited Game Awards demo and get a taste of the action. You’ll step into the role of a wrongly convicted priest who will venture into a cursed and troubled land to do battle with eldritch horrors have crossed into our reality to destroy it.

Graven was originally revealed back during the Realms Deep event in September in which 3D Realms and its partners showed off a wealth of new games and content coming from the group. Graven itself is inspired by classic Raven Software and id Software dark fantasy FPS title Hexen. There have definitely been games to carry on the dark fantasy FPS style, but not to many as retro-inspired as Graven. It mixes classic 3D arena FPS with both gothic melee and ranged weaponry, as well as magic, to crush the myriad of monsters in your way, as well as scouring the world to solve puzzles and unravel lore.

With Graven’s demo offering a glimpse of the magic and mayhem awaiting players, December 9 to December 13 would be a good time to see for yourself what the game has to offer.