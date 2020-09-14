Evening Reading - September 14, 2020

Good evening Shacknews, it's Monday night in America, which means you're all just starting your week. I'm pleased to report that I'm almost halfway through the week, seeing as it's Tuesday over here already. Never thought you'd hear a timezone brag, did you? We're entering Shacknews After Dark now, so prepare yourself for some great content from around the internet.

Dunkey reviews Super Mario 64 circa 2019

With Super Mario 64 releasing on Nintendo Switch this week (alright, there's also Sunshine and Galaxy), what better time to look back at a review of the first 3D Mario game.

Paul "Tayne" Rudd

& now an important announcement from #HotOnes’ friend Paul Rudd! WEAR A MASK & watch until the end for a special cameo. WHO WOULD’VE THOUGHT? pic.twitter.com/i4xxfwoIhz — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) September 14, 2020

Crazy to think Paul Rudd recorded this back when he was a hip teenager.

Ornithophobia is no joke

me: I bought a gun because of my bird phobia



therapist: you might be getting carried away



me: *firing into the ceiling* not without a fight — Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) September 7, 2020

If living in Australia has taught me anything, it's that birds can be arseholes. Swooping season is real and if given the chance and strength, I'm sure magpies and plovers would pick us up if they could.

First game and most recent game

First and last game I worked on. https://t.co/ogTb65HQdX pic.twitter.com/Y5wLlkX4os — Robin Beanland (@TheRealBeano) September 14, 2020

Robin Beanland is a force of nature when it comes to music. That man has some incredible talents.

Captain America, guarding that freedom

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️....



VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Taking that embarrasing self-leak like a champ. The bloke is so nice, I bet he was horrified to discover what he'd accidentally done. This is an important reminder to keep your nudes in a separate folder. Also, get out and vote on November 3rd. The not-North America countries are watching.

Moose belong in horror movies

Look at the size of this thing. These belong in horror films.

Reverse-job search?

Don't just be proactive about the jobs you want. Be proactive about the jobs you DON'T want too 👍 pic.twitter.com/2QQVooXiuH — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) September 14, 2020

It's always awful getting a rejection letter, so turn those tables and let them know that you do not want that job.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 14, 2020.

What are you up to tonight?