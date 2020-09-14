This week's PS5 Showcase could actually give us a price and launch date More PlayStation 5 details are set to finally arrive in a couple of days.

Fans have gone full-on conspiracy theory with speculation surrounding the PlayStation 5’s release date and pricing details. Luckily, the endless guessing and theorizing will finally come to an end in just a couple of days, as Sony has announced a PS5 showcase for Wednesday, September 16.

Last week was stuffed with next-gen console news as Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series S following some hefty leaks. We also got a price and release date for the Series S, as well as the Series X. Attention quickly shifted to Sony, as fans have wondered how it will compare to the next generation of Xbox consoles. Sony posted to Twitter over the weekend to confirm a PS5 showcase will take place on September 16.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

It will all go down on Wednesday, September 16 at 1p.m. PT / 4p.m. ET. As for what to expect, it’s likely we’ll finally get a price and release date for the PS5. After Xbox came out with some modest prices, it’ll be interesting to see how the PlayStation 5 compares. So far, we only know about the standard PS5 console, as well as its discless version. Could Sony be preparing to announce a more scaled-down, humbly-priced console?

We know for certain that the event will reveal new details for upcoming PlayStation 5 games, as stated in a Sony blog post. Games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Returnal, and Demon’s Souls are all likely to make an appearance. On top of all of that, there’s sure to be some surprises in store.

The September 16 PS5 showcase is set to run for roughly 40 minutes, so we’ve got an idea of what to expect in terms of length. We here at Shacknews will be watching closely, and will have the latest PlayStation 5 news broken down for you.