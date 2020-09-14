TerraMaster Launches F2-422 10GbE 2-Bay Professional NAS TerraMaster's latest NAS looks to be the most impressive yet.

TerraMaster is one of the leading names in the world of Network Attached Storage, devices, better known as NAS. Their wide roster of offerings includes different storage components best suited for those that work online, or have an abundance of digital media. The list of products will be growing soon as the company has announced the F2-422 10GbE, a 2-bay NAS that will allow extremely quick processing speeds.

TerraMaster shared the news about their new NAS device with Shacknews via a press release. “The TerraMaster F2-422 comes equipped with a powerful Intel quad-core processor and 4GB of DDR3 memory, expandable up to 8GB (4GB + 4GB) memory. The F2-422 is also packed with multiple layers of data security to keep your data safe and secure from attacks and risks of data loss.” TerraMaster looks to offer a quick, powerful, and safe data storage option with the F2-422.

One of the main reasons folks invest in NAS devices is to safely store and backup large amounts of digital media in a location with restricted access. This was a key focus of TerraMaster when designing the F2-422. “The F2-422 NAS comes with a selection of data backup tools that will make it easy for users to backup and secure data. Available backup apps at the TerraMaster TOS system include AOMEI Backupper, Time Machine, Duple Backup, and others with multiple data storage options. The F2-422 also supports multi-version backup, incremental backup, scheduled backup, and one-key restore function.”

The F2-422 is just the latest offering in a family of NAS devices from TerraMaster. The item can be purchased on the company’s website for $359.99. For more on the manufacturer, visit the TerraMaster topic page on Shacknews.