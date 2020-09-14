Halo 3: ODST comes to the Master Chief Collection this month Halo: 3 ODST will be the next title to join the Master Chief Collection on PC when it launches later this September.

Ever since bringing the Master Chief Collection to PC, 343 Industries has been slowly adding the mainline titles from the Halo series to the platform. We’ve seen Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo: Reach all become playable on the Master Chief Collection, and more are on the way. 343 Industries has announced that Halo 3: ODST will come to the Master Chief Collection later this month.

343 Industries took to the official Halo Twitter account to share the news about Halo 3: ODST. The announcement was coupled with a new trailer. Heavy on tone and atmosphere, the trailer features some memorable locations from the game’s campaign. Halo 3: ODST will officially join the Master Chief Collection on September 22, exactly 11 years after the game first launched on the Xbox 360.

Halo 3: ODST will officially arrive on PC as a part of the Master Chief Collection, on September 22nd. Suit up, strap in, and prepare to return to New Mombassa. pic.twitter.com/Jm6yAEczvw — Halo (@Halo) September 14, 2020

Released over a decade ago, Halo 3: ODST was one of the later titles in Bungie’s run with the Halo franchise, before the reins were passed off to 343 Industries. A huge departure for the series, Halo 3: ODST took the focus away from the iconic Master Chief, putting players in the armor of Orbital Drop Shock Troopers, which led the game to be quite polarizing among fans. Despite its lack of Master Chief, Halo 3: ODST was still made available as a part of the Master Chief Collection on Xbox One back in 2015. The story of ODST will receive the spotlight once again when the game comes to PC.

Halo 3: ODST will be the latest title in the franchise to hit PC when it joins the Master Chief Collection on September 22. For Halo fans looking for something new, you’ll have to wait a bit longer, as Halo Infinite was recently pushed to 2021. For the latest details on the sci-fi FPS, be sure to visit the Halo topic page on Shacknews.