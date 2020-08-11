New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Halo Infinite officially delayed to 2021

You'll have to wait a bit longer to squad up with friends in the latest Halo title, as it won't be out until next year now.
Brittany Vincent
3

If you were planning to jump into Halo Infinite with friends on your shiny new Xbox Series X this holiday season, it looks like you're going to have to cancel those plans. Halo Infinite has officially been delayed to 2021.

The news comes by way of a tweet from the official Halo Twitter account, which blames the "difficult decision" to push the game back as part of a series of issues related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision," wrote Chris Lee, studio head at 343 Industries for Halo Infinite.

"The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday."

It's unclear when the game is dated for in 2021, exactly, but as additional details emerge, we'll be sure to keep you updated. Right now, this massive shift certainly calls into question what we'll be seeing on the menu for exclusives when the Xbox Series X does debut.

Just recently, we had our first look at Halo Infinite a few weeks ago during an Xbox Game Studios event. It appears nothing has changed for the Xbox Series X, but it wouldn't be surprising at all at this point to potentially hear of some sort of delay for the console, either.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for additional details.

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    August 11, 2020 12:05 PM

    Brittany Vincent posted a new article, Halo Infinite officially delayed to 2021

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 11, 2020 12:06 PM

      Not hardware, at least as claimed, but software improvements due to COVID.

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 11, 2020 12:17 PM

        They gotta tighten up the graphics on level 3
        And I love how that was an achievement on the MCC Halo 2, So meta.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 11, 2020 12:18 PM

      Whoa.

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 11, 2020 1:00 PM

      See, this is exactly why I've decided to pass the launch of both PS5 and Xbox. There just aren't any killer titles that have been announced for launch. At best it's Cyberpunk and ACV, but those aren't exclusive to next-gen, so no telling how next-geny they'll be. Or, you'll be able to play them just fine on current gen (X/Pro certainly) is my point. Just can't trigger myself to jump in at launch. Better to wait a year at least and let the games catch up.

      I might change my opinion once both camps finally give full details. But, this seems like a major blow to Xbox.

Hello, Meet Lola