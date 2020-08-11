Halo Infinite officially delayed to 2021 You'll have to wait a bit longer to squad up with friends in the latest Halo title, as it won't be out until next year now.

If you were planning to jump into Halo Infinite with friends on your shiny new Xbox Series X this holiday season, it looks like you're going to have to cancel those plans. Halo Infinite has officially been delayed to 2021.

The news comes by way of a tweet from the official Halo Twitter account, which blames the "difficult decision" to push the game back as part of a series of issues related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision," wrote Chris Lee, studio head at 343 Industries for Halo Infinite.

"The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday."

Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f — Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020

It's unclear when the game is dated for in 2021, exactly, but as additional details emerge, we'll be sure to keep you updated. Right now, this massive shift certainly calls into question what we'll be seeing on the menu for exclusives when the Xbox Series X does debut.

Just recently, we had our first look at Halo Infinite a few weeks ago during an Xbox Game Studios event. It appears nothing has changed for the Xbox Series X, but it wouldn't be surprising at all at this point to potentially hear of some sort of delay for the console, either.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for additional details.