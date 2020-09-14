Nintendo reports record-setting Switch sales for August 2020 August sales numbers reveals another record-setting performance for the Nintendo Switch

More than three years after its release, the Nintendo Switch continues to be a sales juggernaut for Nintendo. Typically harder to find than your average console, the Switch is one of the hottest devices on the market. Sales statistics for the month of August have come out, revealing that Nintendo had a record-breaking month for sales thanks to their hybrid console.

As reported on twitter by video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella, the Switch, along with several of its games, had tremendous sales numbers in August 2020. The Switch broke the record for highest sales, by the dollar, of any gaming platform in August in US history. The record was previously held by the Nintendo Wii back in August 2008. The Switch’s August sales doubled the number of units sold in August 2019.

Image credit: The NPD Group.

These numbers are incredibly impressive when you take into account that the Switch is by no means a new console, and we haven’t even hit the Holiday season yet. These numbers are surely aided by the fact that the United States is still very much in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. With so many people spending extra time at home, more money is being spent on entertainment, and the Nintendo Switch is an excellent device for families stuck indoors with each other.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons retook the spot as number one best-selling Switch game in August, after being briefly dethroned by Paper Mario: The Origami King back in July.

The August sales numbers for the Nintendo Switch are pretty outstanding, but even more fascinating when you consider the recent rumors surrounding a “Switch Pro” console. Could Nintendo potentially be gearing up for another record-breaking performance in 2021? For more news on the gaming giant, bookmark the Nintendo topic page on Shacknews.