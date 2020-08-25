Nintendo Switch Pro rumored to launch in 2021 with 4K graphics support A new Switch model with improved features could be coming next year.

The ongoing coronavirus has clearly had a profound impact on Nintendo, as the company has been remarkably quiet in the latter half of 2020. With production being slowed by the virus, it’s likely that several projects are seeing internal delays. However, recent reports suggest that the company is secretly at work on a new model for the Nintendo Switch, with plans to release in 2021.

First reported by Bloomberg, Nintendo is looking to create a new model of the Switch that will be able to compete alongside the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X. With the next-gen consoles touting some impressive tech, it only makes sense that Nintendo would want to upgrade their modest hybrid device from 2017.

According to the report, Nintendo is exploring the possibility of manufacturing the console with a 4K display and HD graphics. There is no reported price range, but we imagine the “Switch Pro” will come in at a higher price than its predecessor did at $299 a few years back.

Interestingly enough, the story also claims that Nintendo is planning to release some high-profile titles in 2021 to draw in consumers. What really sold the Switch over the past few years was its software. With games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate destroying sales records, it's clear that games should be at the forefront of Nintendo’s strategy. Specific games are yet to be revealed, but knowing that titles like Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 are on the way, the potential is quite exciting.

If Nintendo really is planning on releasing a Switch Pro in 2021, we expect to hear the news from the horse's mouth sometime in the near future. If official word comes, you can expect to read all about it right here on Shacknews.