Nintendo Switch Pro rumored to launch in 2021 with 4K graphics support

A new Switch model with improved features could be coming next year.
Donovan Erskine
10

The ongoing coronavirus has clearly had a profound impact on Nintendo, as the company has been remarkably quiet in the latter half of 2020. With production being slowed by the virus, it’s likely that several projects are seeing internal delays. However, recent reports suggest that the company is secretly at work on a new model for the Nintendo Switch, with  plans to release in 2021.

First reported by Bloomberg, Nintendo is looking to create a new model of the Switch that will be able to compete alongside the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X. With the next-gen consoles touting some impressive tech, it only makes sense that Nintendo would want to upgrade their modest hybrid device from 2017. 

According to the report, Nintendo is exploring the possibility of manufacturing the console with a 4K display and HD graphics. There is no reported price range, but we imagine the “Switch Pro” will come in at a higher price than its predecessor did at $299 a few years back.

Interestingly enough, the story also claims that Nintendo is planning to release some high-profile titles in 2021 to draw in consumers. What really sold the Switch over the past few years was its software. With games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate destroying sales records, it's clear that games should be at the forefront of Nintendo’s strategy. Specific games are yet to be revealed, but knowing that titles like Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 are on the way, the potential is quite exciting. 

If Nintendo really is planning on releasing a Switch Pro in 2021, we expect to hear the news from the horse's mouth sometime in the near future. If official word comes, you can expect to read all about it right here on Shacknews.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    August 25, 2020 8:35 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Nintendo Switch Pro rumored to launch in 2021 with 4K graphics support

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      August 25, 2020 9:29 AM

      Please call it Switch Advance or SwitchU or the SwitchU Advance DS!

      • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 25, 2020 9:32 AM

        New Switch LiteU!

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 25, 2020 9:34 AM

        No, it needs to be Super Nintendo Switch

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          August 25, 2020 9:40 AM

          Advance > Super

          • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            August 25, 2020 9:43 AM

            I will fight you

            • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              August 25, 2020 10:05 AM

              En garde !
              O ,_
              II |/ `
              O//////])==============================-
              \ /|
              `--~ O

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            August 25, 2020 9:45 AM

            I mean I love the GBA - that should be clear from my post history - but how could you not go with 'Super Nintendo Switch' if it was an option?

            • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              August 25, 2020 10:03 AM

              I guess they prefer that since it's a handheld device too

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 25, 2020 10:07 AM

        SwitchCubeU64

    • dodob legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      August 25, 2020 9:31 AM

      will it have netflix

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 25, 2020 9:33 AM

      If it doesn't run stuff at a better frame rate, then meh. That's the issue with Switch's hardware, I think.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 25, 2020 9:34 AM

        I would wager that Nintendo's first-party titles run at a higher average framerate than Sony or Microsoft's.

    • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      August 25, 2020 9:52 AM

      lol no way that thing will push 4K.. might have 4K output but no chance games will run at Native 4K.

      • eorlas legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 25, 2020 10:01 AM

        yeah unless they make this thing cost way more than nintendo charges normally for a console it's not happening.

        but there's no reason why 1440p60 or 60+fps isnt possible within their price range, even on the go. the games released for this thing are hardly intensive by any stretch of the imagination.


      • discoryne
        reply
        August 25, 2020 11:30 AM

        Games, no. Video playback, big yes.

        Misleading on Nintendo's part to draw attention to 4k. The games would run at single digit FPS if they even tried to handle that. I do know a lot of the ported games have dynamic resolution scaling to keep things smooth, but I don't see that helping the 4k cause at all. 100% going to be exclusive to media playback.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          August 25, 2020 11:37 AM

          Nintendo isn't drawing attention to any of this.

