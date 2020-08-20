New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 20, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Getting plushy with Bennett Foddy

Pretty cute.

Free range Internet video content

The music really makes this even better. I feel for the lady, as that must have been scary, but is she riding a bike while holding a selfie stick?

Kate's cat corner

I post her cat pics so much, I figured it is time to brand them.

Dongle City

Think Dongle.

Let's check in on Knicks fans...

Looks like they got hosed again in the NBA Draft Lottery.

More LEGO F-Zero stuff

F-Zero Twitter is undefeated.

Skankcore also streamed F-Zero X today.

Samurais and fax machines

What would a samurai fax?

"It's a wonderful user interface"

"Here's an example of a 123 worksheet running inside a PC window right alongside your good applications here."

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 20, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola (courtesy of Shacknews News Editor TJ Denzer) to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

    August 20, 2020 7:30 PM

    Evening Reading - August 20, 2020

      August 20, 2020 9:16 PM

Hello, Meet Lola