Evening Reading - August 20, 2020

Anybody else pushing their PC to the limit to play Microsoft Flight Simulator?😅 pic.twitter.com/kf4dpfdvT6 — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 20, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Getting plushy with Bennett Foddy

Just got a sample of this guy from the folks at @MakeshipTeam pic.twitter.com/RqQ2Cd9DSm — Bennett (@bfod) August 20, 2020

Pretty cute.

Free range Internet video content

Who ever added the audio, thank you!!! I’m crying 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tnDSNtnDJS — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) August 20, 2020

The music really makes this even better. I feel for the lady, as that must have been scary, but is she riding a bike while holding a selfie stick?

Kate's cat corner

┏┓

┃┃╱╲ In this

┃╱╱╲╲ house

╱╱╭╮╲╲ we love

▔▏┗┛▕▔ & snuggle

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲

our big brother

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ pic.twitter.com/HZPuKY9oxF — your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 20, 2020

I post her cat pics so much, I figured it is time to brand them.

Dongle City

Think Dongle.

Let's check in on Knicks fans...

Looks like they got hosed again in the NBA Draft Lottery.

More LEGO F-Zero stuff

F-Zero Twitter is undefeated.

Skankcore also streamed F-Zero X today.

Samurais and fax machines

it is quite possible that at one point, a samurai used a fax machine pic.twitter.com/xwejC3Lzt0 — guilloqueen (@BitchWithA_W) August 19, 2020

What would a samurai fax?

"It's a wonderful user interface"

"Here's an example of a 123 worksheet running inside a PC window right alongside your good applications here."

