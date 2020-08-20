Evening Reading - August 20, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Signups for The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 are live
- Microsoft Flight Simulator review: The killer app
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim preview: Thoughtful time travel
- Battletoads (2020) review: Toad-al bummer
- 6 features we still want for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- How to play multiplayer - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- Remnant: From the Ashes: Subject 2923 impressions - Rooty call
- Burger King abuses Twitch donation feature in questionable marketing strategy
- How to find the right runway - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- Marvel's Avengers open beta kicks off August 21, preload available now
- Valorant update 1.06 nerfs air shotgun, fixes bugs
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Anybody else pushing their PC to the limit to play Microsoft Flight Simulator?😅 pic.twitter.com/kf4dpfdvT6— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 20, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Getting plushy with Bennett Foddy
Just got a sample of this guy from the folks at @MakeshipTeam pic.twitter.com/RqQ2Cd9DSm— Bennett (@bfod) August 20, 2020
Pretty cute.
Free range Internet video content
Who ever added the audio, thank you!!! I’m crying 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tnDSNtnDJS— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) August 20, 2020
The music really makes this even better. I feel for the lady, as that must have been scary, but is she riding a bike while holding a selfie stick?
Kate's cat corner
┏┓— your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 20, 2020
┃┃╱╲ In this
┃╱╱╲╲ house
╱╱╭╮╲╲ we love
▔▏┗┛▕▔ & snuggle
╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲
our big brother
╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲
▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ pic.twitter.com/HZPuKY9oxF
I post her cat pics so much, I figured it is time to brand them.
Dongle City
I’m online. pic.twitter.com/vbumyaBgaN— sarah@がんばらない (@winocm) August 20, 2020
Think Dongle.
Let's check in on Knicks fans...
August 21, 2020
Looks like they got hosed again in the NBA Draft Lottery.
More LEGO F-Zero stuff
【LEGO F-ZERO】— トヨキブリックス8月14日新作アップロード (@toyo_channel) August 20, 2020
マッドウルフ！！
あまり使った記憶無し！笑笑
キャノピー選びが1番苦戦しました！#LEGO #FZERO #FZEROGX #エフゼロ pic.twitter.com/1Tt1rAYsfC
F-Zero Twitter is undefeated.
August 19, 2020
Skankcore also streamed F-Zero X today.
.@skankcore did it! #Skankcore64 https://t.co/AiDrjPsZoI pic.twitter.com/tHOeZMA3ix— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 20, 2020
Samurais and fax machines
it is quite possible that at one point, a samurai used a fax machine pic.twitter.com/xwejC3Lzt0— guilloqueen (@BitchWithA_W) August 19, 2020
What would a samurai fax?
"It's a wonderful user interface"
"Here's an example of a 123 worksheet running inside a PC window right alongside your good applications here."
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 20, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola (courtesy of Shacknews News Editor TJ Denzer) to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
