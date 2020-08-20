New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Burger King abuses Twitch donation feature in questionable marketing strategy

A new Burger King ad is drawing attention for apparently using Twitch's donation function to advertise the fast food chain through several livestream channels.
TJ Denzer
3

There’s no doubt that as video games and livestreaming become ever more popular, major companies are looking for more unique ways to utilize these platforms in matters such as marketing. That said, a recent ad from fast food chain Burger King shows it may have used Twitch’s tools for advertising in a rather cheeky and questionable way. By utilizing Twitch’s donations system, Burger King seems to have advertised through several streamers for the ad.

The Burger King Twitch ad in question was posted by marketing and advertising company Ogilvy on its Twitter on August 18, 2020 and has draw quite a eyes and raised brows since. The ad seems to suggest that representatives of Burger King went on several popular streamers feeds, made donations to said streamers, and then put in a message to advertise Burger King which was either read by the streamer or a program attached to the stream. On the surface, it seems like a way for Burger King to put nickels and dimes out for advertising as opposed to a sponsorship deal with any of the streamers involved.

As for the question of whether this actually happened or not, at least one popular streamer made mention that the strange marketing ploy made an appearance on one of their streams. Artist, animator, and livestreamer Ross "RubberNinja" O'Donovan revealed on his Twitter that he experienced such a donation and message on one of his recent streams. However, he also mentions that the clip was probably not used because he had less than kind things to say about the franchise from his previous experience working in fast food following the donation message.

Many streamers, such as RubberNinja, have rules against unsolicited or unapproved advertising on their livestreams. Even so, the implications of Burger King engaging in use of Twitch functions for advertising purposes for what appears to be 3 to 5 dollar donations a piece as opposed to actual sponsorship is a situation that seems ethically questionable to say the least. Stay tuned for further updates and news as we follow this story.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    August 20, 2020 11:14 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Burger King abuses Twitch donation feature in questionable marketing strategy

    • BlackCat9 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      August 20, 2020 11:35 AM

      I’m honestly surprised this doesn’t happen like all the time. Most streams I watch, the donation messages are automatically read by text to speech.

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 20, 2020 11:42 AM

      its pretty scummy to exploit it for advertising. I remember when shroud came back and cashapp donated a bunch of subs, it felt kind of scummy because he had 500k viewers and they spent something like only $5000 to get primetime advertisement

      • sigpro legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 20, 2020 12:12 PM

        cashapp has been dropping 100+ sub donations on the large streamers for a while now. I'm more curious of the viewer counts of the streams the BK bot was donating to if they ever start targeting the big names.

    • TOnez legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 20, 2020 11:45 AM

      hahaha. that is hilarious.

    • Downforce legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 20, 2020 11:48 AM

      hahahaha well someone had to put their toe over the line to see what will come of it :D

Hello, Meet Lola