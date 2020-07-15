Evening Reading - July 15, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Jose Canseco is spittin truth, you gotta admit....



The Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/qMidsa3DCk — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 13, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Fish with human lips and teeth?

Fish with luscious human lips and teeth perplexes, arouses social media https://t.co/2UfrmAg8gY pic.twitter.com/tRBZw8zcVo — New York Post (@nypost) July 15, 2020

Have some nightmare fuel.

Wreckfest Shackbattle Highlight

Wendigo got hosed, but it was another successful Wreckfest Shackbattle.

Some unnecessary COVID-19 charts

Thanks, Conan.

That's one way to do it for Shacknews

Marc Rebillet gets you chicks.

Good meme

I know this is kinda stupid but I laughed pic.twitter.com/mXyWP23o8L — Levi (@leevstopher) July 14, 2020

8/10. Would meme again.

GlitchxCity is right you know

Shiny!

Twitter hacked

i knew it was a scam for sure when i saw this pic.twitter.com/JrVKHKdMQ7 — len damico (@lendamico) July 15, 2020

LOL.

Copy editors are important

Your car needs a copy editor pic.twitter.com/oKNXChxfoP — Dan Amrich (@DanAmrich) July 15, 2020

Especially when painting cars with inspiring messages.

