Evening Reading - July 15, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ghost of Tsushima review: Ghostface killer
- Elon Musk, Apple, Bill Gates, and more hacked on Twitter by Bitcoin scammers
- Spellbreak planned to launch as a free-to-play title
- Top 10 Quarterbacks in Madden NFL 21
- Uncovered Super Mario 35th Anniversary Twitter may further support remaster rumors
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate Joker & DQ Hero Amiibo coming October 2020, pre-orders open
- Rainway TV app impressions: Couch-friendly PC gaming
- Cyberpunk 2077 devs show off Kojima render while congratulating Death Stranding PC launch on Twitter
- Overwatch League playoff dates set; will require travel to Asia for Finals
- Shacknews Best Video Games of the Midyear 2020
- Shack Chat: What is your dream Xbox Series X launch title?
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Jose Canseco is spittin truth, you gotta admit....— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 13, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/qMidsa3DCk
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Fish with human lips and teeth?
Fish with luscious human lips and teeth perplexes, arouses social media https://t.co/2UfrmAg8gY pic.twitter.com/tRBZw8zcVo— New York Post (@nypost) July 15, 2020
Have some nightmare fuel.
Wreckfest Shackbattle Highlight
Wendigo got hosed, but it was another successful Wreckfest Shackbattle.
Some unnecessary COVID-19 charts
Thanks, Conan.
That's one way to do it for Shacknews
👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/OXgQPBnICY— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) July 15, 2020
Marc Rebillet gets you chicks.
Good meme
I know this is kinda stupid but I laughed pic.twitter.com/mXyWP23o8L— Levi (@leevstopher) July 14, 2020
8/10. Would meme again.
GlitchxCity is right you know
A SHINY IS A SHINYhttps://t.co/PxzmuX5Dc7 pic.twitter.com/h2hpLDKTaQ— Glitch (@GlitchxCity) July 15, 2020
Shiny!
Twitter hacked
i knew it was a scam for sure when i saw this pic.twitter.com/JrVKHKdMQ7— len damico (@lendamico) July 15, 2020
LOL.
Copy editors are important
Your car needs a copy editor pic.twitter.com/oKNXChxfoP— Dan Amrich (@DanAmrich) July 15, 2020
Especially when painting cars with inspiring messages.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 15, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 15, 2020