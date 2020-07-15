Spellbreak planned to launch as a free-to-play title Flying through the air and whirling spells at each other? This sounds like our kind of Battle Royale.

Proletariat's upcoming magical Battle Royale title Spellbreak will be available as a free-to-play game when it launches later this year.

The spellcasting game, which finds players using spell combinations on one another in a bid to emerge as the most powerful mage, will include an item and class system that will let them rise through the ranks of the Hollow Lands either solo or with others. In short, Spellbreak seems like something you might see in Harry Potter or the like.

It looks like the decision was made in a bid to make it easier to bring the game to other platforms for cross-play, in a press release from the developer itself.

"From the start, we wanted to make sure that it would be as easy as possible for Spellbreak players to play with their friends, and making the game free-to-play helps us reach that goal," said Proletariat CEO Seth Sivak in a press release. "Going free-to-play and ensuring the game will be cross-play on day one reinforces our goal of making sure Spellbreak will be accessible to as many people as possible."

Our own Sam Chandler spent some time with Spellbreak during a hands-on preview. Here's what he had to say about the game:

"After my play session with Spellbreak was finished, and I bid Cardell farewell, one thing was crystal clear: I wanted to play more Spellbreak. It’s got that breath of fresh air that we all feel when a genre receives a dramatic shot of life. I think there’s really something magical here."

Looking forward to trying it for yourself? It's headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store later this year. Stay tuned o Shacknews for additional updates.