Cyberpunk 2077 devs show off Kojima render while congratulating Death Stranding PC launch on Twitter

CD Projekt Red teases the possibility of Hideo Kojima appearing in the upcoming RPG.
Donovan Erskine
3

Last year’s Death Stranding was one of the most talked about games of 2019. The first major release under Kojima productions after their split from Konami, Death Stranding reached much acclaim, and even got some Game of the Year consideration here at Shacknews. The once PS4 exclusive game has now been ported to PC. CD Projekt Red, the developers behind the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 congratulated Hideo Kojima on the accomplishment, sharing an image of the developer rendered as a character in Cyberpunk.

CD Projekt Red posted their congratulations from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account. The post reads, “From Tokyo to Night City — that's quite a ride… Congratulations on the PC launch of Death Stranding, Kojima-san and the team!” Included in the tweet is an image of Kojima posing on the red motorcycle seen in the game’s trailers, quite similar to the bike from Akira. 

Most interestingly, however, is that the tweet also includes an image of Hideo Kojima, as a fully rendered character in Cyberpunk 2077, riding the same motorcycle. Could CD Projekt Red be teasing the developer’s appearance in the upcoming sci-fi RPG? Of course, this is far from a confirmation, but there is good reason to believe Kojima could pop up. Recently, we saw Cohh Carnage and Jesse Cox both revealed to be characters within Cyberpunk 2077. 

Even if there are no plans for Kojima to be a character in Cyberpunk 2077, it’s still neat to see him rendered in the game, looking cool in a way that only Kojima can. As for Death Stranding on PC, we quite enjoyed it, as evident in our hands-on preview. For more on Death Stranding and Cyberpunk 2077, keep it locked to Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

