Cohh Carnage & Jesse Cox have characters & content in Cyberpunk 2077 Popular influencers Cohh Carnage and Jesse Cox apparently have characters in Cyberpunk 2077 and character content to go with them.

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be a very vast world full of unique characters to come across and engage with. The recent Night City Wire showed off a lot of new goods with a trailer and lengthy gameplay demonstration, but the fun didn’t end there. Since then, we’ve learned that Keanu Reeves isn’t the only guest star in the game. Popular influencers Ben ‘Cohh Carnage’ Cassell and Jesse Cox have characters and even some content in Cyberpunk 2077 as well.

Both Cohh Carnage and Jesse Cox revealed their involvement in the actual world of Cyberpunk 2077 and its Night City locale on their Twitter accounts following the Night City Wire presentation on June 25, 2020. Both Cohh Carnage and Jesse Cox dropped posts soon after showing off their characters as they look in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Cox in particular pointed to the fact that there’s a less than reverent bit of context related to his character and an… unfortunate surgery gone wrong.

If the image here is anything to go by, Jesse Cox's character in Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't quite end up on the fortuitous side of his context in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a lot to show us today as the Night City Wire showed off a deeper look in the Night City trailer. We also got an in-depth look at Cyberpunk 2077’s detective work with the braindance mechanic. CD Projekt RED even teased a partnership with Studio Trigger, which is set to bring a new Cyberpunk Edgerunners animated series to Netflix in 2022. With the showing of Cox and Carnage in all of their glory as characters in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, the gaming community touches to the game are just all the more fun to see as we await the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to arrive on November 19 of the 2020 gaming calendar following another small delay that pushed the game back for bug fixing throughout its massive world. It’s expected we’ll see more Night City Wire livestreams between now and then, so stay tuned for more news and details.