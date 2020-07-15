Super Smash Bros Ultimate Joker & DQ Hero Amiibo coming October 2020, pre-orders open If you're still collecting Amiibo, the latest in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate lineup are coming in October. Pre-orders of Persona 5's Joker and Dragon Quest's Hero are available online now.

Amiibo may not be coming as fast and furious as when they first launched, but they’re still coming as we chip down the DLC lineup of Super Smash Bros Ultimate. The latest set of Amiibo have been teased for a bit, but Persona 5’s Joker and Dragon Quest’s Hero are now slated for an early October 2020 launch. What’s more, pre-orders are already available in some online storefronts.

Nintendo announced the latest update on the Joker and Hero Amiibo via the Nintendo of America Twitter on July 15, 2020. Both Persona 5’s Joker and Dragon Quest’s Hero will become available on October 2, 2020. Following this announcement, Best Buy has also opened pre-orders for both character Amiibo on its online store with a sale price of $15.99 before tax. Joker and Hero mark the first arrival of Amiibo from the Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC line-up, with Joker and Hero launching as the first entries of Fighter Pass Volume 1. These new Amiibo were originally teased during the reveal of ARMS character Min Min for Fighter Pass 2.

Super #SmashBrosUltimate #amiibo for DLC fighters Joker and Hero will be available starting Oct. 2nd! pic.twitter.com/gQE1zJBZot — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 15, 2020

With Joker and Hero’s debut as Amiibo, it seems pretty obvious that Nintendo will likely continue to go through the Smash Bros Ultimate DLC line-up. That means that in the future, we could see Amiibo of Banjo and Kazooie, Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury, Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Min Min from ARMS, alongside whoever else appears in the remaining 5 character slots for Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass Volume 2. That’s a lot of Amiibo, and given that Volume 2’s roster was set to be finalized and in the game by December 31, 2021, before work on the DLC was delayed by COVID-19, it’s safe to say we can expect new Amiibo well into 2022 as Nintendo rounds out the Smash Ultimate roster.

But that’s well and far off. For now, Persona 5’s Joker and Dragon Quest’s Hero are looking like fine additions to the Amiibo collection. Be sure to get your pre-orders in while you can or get scouting when they launch in stores on October 2.