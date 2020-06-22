Watch the Super Smash Bros Ultimate ARMS character reveal presentation here Be sure to catch it live as Super Smash Bros Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai reveals which ARMS character will be joining the roster for the Fighters Pass 2 DLC!

We’ve been waiting quite a while to learn which characters will be joining the Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s Fighters Pass 2 DLC, and we won’t be waiting much longer to see the first reveal. Masahiro Sakurai is slated to go live with a Smash Direct presentation that will reveal the ARMS character joining Smash Ultimate’s roster, as well as showing off what they can do. We’ve got the details on how to watch here.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate ARMS character reveal presentation

Smash Bros Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai and Nintendo are set to go live with the reveal of the new character kicking off the Fighters Pass 2 DLC on June 22, 2020 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET. The character is expected to come from the springy-armed fighting game ARMS, and many have speculated as to whether it could be Twintelle, Ribbon Girl, Spring Man, or perhaps another fighter. The presentation will be live on the Nintendo YouTube channel, but you can also catch it in the embed just below.

News of new fighters for the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 DLC has been delayed for some time due to COVID-19, so everyone has been anxious to learn who it will be. Even so, we knew it was going to be an ARMS fighter, as curious as the inclusion of that particular game might be. It’s worth noting that Nintendo has been talking about ARMS quite a bit more lately, including the game as a prize in its recent competitive ventures in Smash Bros Ultimate and Splatoon 2.

Whoever the character is, it’s apparently all we’ll be seeing during this particular presentation. Nintendo noted that there won’t be any further reveals. Even so, the presentation is around 35-minutes, so stay tuned to Shacknews for all the latest on who the new Super Smash Bros Ultimate ARMS roster addition is and what they can do.