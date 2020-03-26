New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

First Smash Ultimate Fighter Pass 2 DLC is from Arms

The first challenger to join the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass 2 DLC will come from Arms.
Josh Hawkins
4

Smash players got a big surprise during todays Nintendo Mini direct. While no official reveal is coming until June, we did learn that the next fighter to join the Smash Ultimate Fighter Pass 2 DLC will come from Arms -- that weird fighting game that released on the Nintendo Switch back in June of 2017. No real details on which fighter from the roster will be joining the other legendary characters in Smash, but we did find out that more news and the official reveal will come later in June.

Developing...

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola