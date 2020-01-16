Sakurai reveals details on Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass 2 Didn't get your fill of new characters in Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass 1? No worries. Masahiro Sakurai has confirmed six more fighters are on the way.

On the recent Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct, Fire Emblem: Three Houses character Byleth was confirmed as the final character. It might have been disappointing to some, but there’s no need to be sad. Smash Bros Director Masahiro Sakurai also revealed that a second season of DLC is on the way. We’re getting six new character throughout 2020 with Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass 2.

Sakurai revealed details for the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass 2 on January 16, 2020 during the Nintendo Direct reveal of Byleth as the 5th Fighter Pass 1 DLC character. Near the end of the video, Sakurai revealed that throughout 2020, Smash Bros Ultimate players will be getting not five, but six fighters to be added to the Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster. Pre-order for the latest DLC pack will begin on January 28, 2020 and all fighters in Fighter Pass 2 are expected to launch by December 31, 2021.

According to the graphic shown during the Smash Nintendo Direct, Fighter Pass 2 will feature six new DLC fighters set to launch throughout 2020 and 2021.

According to Masahiro Sakurai, the new characters for Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass 2 have already been chosen.

“The new additions have already been decided,” Sakurai explained during the Nintendo Direct. “Even if I receive many requests regarding potential candidates on Twitter, I’m afraid it would be very hard to consider them, but I still hope you’ll look forward to it.”

So it would seem that the characters for Fighter Pass 2 are characters that are already out in the world in some way, shape, or form. Even so, considering Fire Emblem: Three Houses was a breakout success in 2019 and Sakurai mentioned he rushed to put the character Byleth together appropriately for the end of Smash Bros Ultimate’s Fighter Pass 1, there’s no telling what kind of surprises and new additions we could be getting by the time that Fighter Pass 2 is done in December 2021.

Will you be pre-ordering Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s Fighter Pass Volume 2? Who do you hope to see make the cut in the new season of Smash Ultimate DLC? Stay tuned to Shacknews for further news and information on the coming years of Smash DLC additions!