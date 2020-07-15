New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Top 10 Quarterbacks in Madden NFL 21

EA Sports has revealed the ratings for the top 10 QBs in Madden 21.
Donovan Erskine
3

Ahead of its release every year, EA Sports reveals the player ratings for Madden NFL, usually sparking passionate debates among fans. Well, it’s that time again as the ratings for Madden 21 have started to roll out. There’s a lot to unpack, so we’re going to start with the guys under center. Let’s take a look at the top 10 quarterbacks in Madden 21.


Top 10 QBs in Madden 21

  • Patrick Mahomes - 99
  • Russel Wilson - 97
  • Lamar Jackson - 94
  • Drew Brees - 93
  • Tom Brady - 90
  • Aaron Rodgers - 89
  • Matt Ryan - 87
  • Deshaun Watson - 86
  • Carson Wentz - 84
  • Dak Prescott - 84

Patrick Mahomes stands atop the rankings as the highest rated quarterback in Madden 21. Fresh off of a Super Bowl victory, as well as a record-breaking $500 million dollar contract, Mahomes joins Madden’s sacred 99 club. 

Eight years after being drafted to the NFL, Russel Wilson gets his highest overall rating yet at a 97. Wilson had a career year in 2019, driving the Seahawks to the second round of the playoffs. You could argue that Wilson made a great case for MVP, had it not been for the explosive performances put on by Lamar Jackson.

Speaking of Lamar Jackson, the Ravens QB comes in at a 94 overall in Madden 21, a massive jump from the 76 overall rating that he was given in Madden 20. The unanimous league MVP had a season that fans will be talking about for years to come. One that was impressive enough to earn him a spot on the cover of Madden 21

Some other notable entries in the top 10 include rival QBs Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott tying at an 84 overall. Newly signed Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to attain a 90 overall, despite the Patriot’s offensive struggles down the stretch.

What do you think about the top 10 quarterbacks in Madden 21? Let us know who got rated too high, or too low in the comments below. Stay tuned to our Madden 21 guide hub where we’ll be recapping all of the top rated players from the upcoming EA Sports title.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

