Evening Reading - June 16, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews E4 - ICE-T Gamer Stuff Livestream Spectacular
- The Last of Us Part 2 review: A haunting melody
- How to lower your Power level - Destiny 2
- Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave available now
- All PS5 game trailers & announcements from the Sony PlayStation 5 livestream
- Valorant review - A worthy endeavor
- PAX West 2020 canceled, goes digital with PAX Online this Fall
- Grounded details Arachnophobia Mode as Steam Game Festival demo goes live
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory rhythm game coming to PS4, Xbox One, & Switch
- Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition 2020 trailers and announcements recap
- Torchlight 3 gets replacement servers in hopes of fixing connection issues
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
When ICE T tells you to do something, you should probably listen. #DoItForShacknews pic.twitter.com/KfXab2hAan— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 16, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Black Lives Matter
Watch this damn video and pass it on.— Southern Sister Resister (@ResisterSis20) June 16, 2020
We all have a duty to do what Skye does here.
The young man on his knees is William. He is in no way resisting the police.
Stop. Film. Report out.
We have a responsibility to be vigilant. #FreshTweets #BLMpic.twitter.com/ltdwzGrmqY
This happens way too often in the United States.
Nintendo Minute unboxes LEGO Super Mario sets
Kit and Krysta have awesome jobs, and they do amazing work. Can't wait for these LEGO sets!
Shatner on Shatner
😳🤔 I’d do me! 😝😘 pic.twitter.com/HjVOdnqXIm— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 16, 2020
This picture is probably going to be printed and hung up at the Shacknews Intergalactic HQ.
Fox News 2077
absolutely losing my mind at hasan putting the cyberpunk 2077 trailer audio over that dumb fox news montage pic.twitter.com/o9u6LS4Oma— chloe naylor (@echochlo) June 17, 2020
Solid Internet video.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 16, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 16, 2020