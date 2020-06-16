Evening Reading - June 16, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

When ICE T tells you to do something, you should probably listen. #DoItForShacknews pic.twitter.com/KfXab2hAan — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 16, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Black Lives Matter

Watch this damn video and pass it on.



We all have a duty to do what Skye does here.



The young man on his knees is William. He is in no way resisting the police.



Stop. Film. Report out.



We have a responsibility to be vigilant. #FreshTweets #BLMpic.twitter.com/ltdwzGrmqY — Southern Sister Resister (@ResisterSis20) June 16, 2020

This happens way too often in the United States.

Nintendo Minute unboxes LEGO Super Mario sets

Kit and Krysta have awesome jobs, and they do amazing work. Can't wait for these LEGO sets!

Shatner on Shatner

This picture is probably going to be printed and hung up at the Shacknews Intergalactic HQ.

Fox News 2077

absolutely losing my mind at hasan putting the cyberpunk 2077 trailer audio over that dumb fox news montage pic.twitter.com/o9u6LS4Oma — chloe naylor (@echochlo) June 17, 2020

Solid Internet video.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 16, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.