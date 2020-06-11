Shacknews E4 - ICE-T Gamer Stuff Livestream Spectacular Here's your front row seat to the best livestream event of the year.

It is finally time for the best show of the year. We’ve had a ton of great stuff to show off during our E4 presentation so far, but the cherry on top is finally here. Please join us on the official Shacknews Twitch channel for a special Gamer Stuff presentation featuring the one and only, ICE-T.

The livestream will kick off at 6 p.m. ET and you can tune in right here or via the embed below. We have a ton of great content to come in the next few hours, as we play through games like Gears of War 3, Borderlands 3, and The Division 2, all while talking to the renowned actor and musician.

There's no telling what kind of trouble we'll get into while making our way through the various worlds we have to explore, so please tune in and enjoy the show.

