New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest will launch a season of game events & reveals

Geoff Keighley has announced the Summer Game Fest, which will be a four-month season of game events and reveals.
TJ Denzer
2

E3 2020, gamescom, and many other cancelings due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic had left this summer practically empty when it comes to major gaming events. It won’t be completely devoid of news and reveals though. Today, Geoff Keighley announced the new Summer Game Fest, in which Keighley promises a four-month season of gaming events with news, reveals and more.

Keighley has been teasing at a new project for a while, but he finally announced the Summer Game Fest on May 1, 2020. Running from May to August 2020, Summer Game Fest 2020 is expected to showcase a “season of news, in-game events, and playable content from the entire video game industry.” Keighley has also announced that not only are new Steam Game Festivals like the Game Awards 2019 edition and Spring Edition Game Festival on the way, but he revealed that Xbox is also planning a similar Game Festival event, which will likely show off upcoming games and demos on the Xbox One.

There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the paradigm of gaming events in 2020. With major events like GDC 2020, E3 2020, gamescom, and QuakeCon getting canceled due to various issues surrounding the disease, Geoff Keighley is attempting to fill an otherwise massive void of reveals, events, and coverage that would usually happen at the ongoing events. Keighley himself had a hand in the goings-on at E3 and gamescom, with E3’s Coliseum and gamescom Opening Night Live, but he had pulled out of E3 even before it was canceled in 2020 and gamescom’s cancelation made the cancelation of Opening Night Live this year unavoidable.

Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is likely going to have plenty of cool things to show through the coming months, but he’s not the only one looking to give players the reveals and fun they need this summer. Stay tuned.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola