Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest will launch a season of game events & reveals Geoff Keighley has announced the Summer Game Fest, which will be a four-month season of game events and reveals.

E3 2020, gamescom, and many other cancelings due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic had left this summer practically empty when it comes to major gaming events. It won’t be completely devoid of news and reveals though. Today, Geoff Keighley announced the new Summer Game Fest, in which Keighley promises a four-month season of gaming events with news, reveals and more.

Keighley has been teasing at a new project for a while, but he finally announced the Summer Game Fest on May 1, 2020. Running from May to August 2020, Summer Game Fest 2020 is expected to showcase a “season of news, in-game events, and playable content from the entire video game industry.” Keighley has also announced that not only are new Steam Game Festivals like the Game Awards 2019 edition and Spring Edition Game Festival on the way, but he revealed that Xbox is also planning a similar Game Festival event, which will likely show off upcoming games and demos on the Xbox One.

Introducing @summergamefest, a new season of news, in-game events, and playable content from the entire video game industry. May - August 2020, and a developer showcase with @iam8bit too. See you soon! https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/DashSP4Q5I — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 1, 2020

There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the paradigm of gaming events in 2020. With major events like GDC 2020, E3 2020, gamescom, and QuakeCon getting canceled due to various issues surrounding the disease, Geoff Keighley is attempting to fill an otherwise massive void of reveals, events, and coverage that would usually happen at the ongoing events. Keighley himself had a hand in the goings-on at E3 and gamescom, with E3’s Coliseum and gamescom Opening Night Live, but he had pulled out of E3 even before it was canceled in 2020 and gamescom’s cancelation made the cancelation of Opening Night Live this year unavoidable.

Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is likely going to have plenty of cool things to show through the coming months, but he’s not the only one looking to give players the reveals and fun they need this summer. Stay tuned.