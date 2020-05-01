Geoff Keighley reveals Xbox is planning its own upcoming Game Festival event According to Keighley, Xbox might be putting together an event of demos this summer in their own Game Festival, similar to the recent events on Steam.

There’s no doubt that the recent Game Festival events from Geoff Keighley and Steam have been a cool hands-on look at upcoming games. Getting to try games like the System Shock remake from Nightdive Studios, Carrion from Devolver Digital, and Skatebird have been very cool. Now it seems Xbox is putting their own similar event together and we can look forward to some cool limited-time demos on the Xbox One in the near future.

Geoff Keighley revealed that Xbox was planning their own Game Festival as he revealed his Summer Game Fest on May 1, 2020. As Keighley is gearing up to push four months of gaming events from various publishers and developers, he also happened to mention that Xbox would soon be getting a version of the Game Festival, just like Geoff Keighley helped kick off on Steam in late 2019 during the Game Awards, and again in 2020 in a Spring Edition Game Festival. It would appear we can look forward to Xbox’s version of this in the near future.

A number of principles guide @summergamefest -- Digital events, in-game events, and playable content. You already know about @Steam Game Festival, and today we're also announcing that @xbox is planning a playable Game Festival too this summer. More to come! — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 1, 2020

This follows on top of the fact that Xbox is also about to do a reveal of new games for the Xbox One X. The Xbox One era may be coming to an end, but there’s still plenty of life left in the console and plenty of cool things to play. The fact that we could be getting a hands-on peek at some fresh new Xbox One demos in an Xbox Game Festival sounds more than acceptable.

Geoff Keighley is revealing a lot of information about his new Summer Game Fest today, but it would appear we’ll be waiting just a bit longer to hear from Xbox on their own Game Festival. Stay tuned for as we await further details on the possible upcoming event.