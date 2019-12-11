The Games Festival offers new Steam game demos during The Game Awards 2019 For a limited-time starting on the day of The Game Awards 2019, The Game Festival will bring over a dozen unreleased game demos to Steam.

The Game Awards 2019 is nearly upon us. It’ll be a night to remember all of the great games we played from this last year. But the Game Awards is arguably just as much about what’s around the corner. The Game Awards always has a number of new announcements lined up (which you’ll find here at Shacknews when they come up), but Geoff is sweetening the deal even further in 2019 with the announcement of The Game Festival - An evetn in which over a dozen unreleased games will feature demos on Steam for a limited time.

Geoff Keighley announced The Game Festival on December 11, 2019 in a post on Medium. Starting at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on December 12, 2019 on the day of The Game Awards 2019, Steam will launch a collection of demos across a long list of unreleased and anticipated games. The game demos will be playable through the end of the week until Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET. After that point the games will then be removed from Steam.

SkateBIRB from Glass Bottom Studios will be one of the many anticipated titles showcased on The Game Festival lineup.

Games featured in Game Awards 2019’s The Game Festival

Below is the currently confirmed list of all games that will be playable during The Game Festival on Steam:

System Shock (Nightdive Studios)

Eastward (Pixpil/Chucklefish)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Moving Out (SMG Studio/Devm Games/Team17)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/United Label)

Chicory (Greg Lobanov)

Wooden Nickel (Brain&Brain)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

Heavenly Bodies (2pt Interactive)

Acid Knife (Powerhoof)

The Drifter (Powerhoof)

CARRION (Phobia/Devolver)

SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games)

In most cases, this will be the first time these games have been available to play. We’ve been waiting on Nightdive’s version of System Shock forever, and SkateBIRB and Spiritfarer have captured our hearts while CARRION has terrified them. Even if you’re not into The Game Awards, it will be a great opportunity to play some amazing upcoming games.

If you want to play any of these games, be sure to get in there when they open upon Steam tomorrow morning.