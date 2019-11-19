The Game Awards 2019 nominees and how to vote The Game Awards 2019 is coming in December and the nominees have been announced. Here's how to get your vote in on your favorite games and categories.

The Game Awards are upon us yet again. On December 12, 2019, Geoff Keighley and company plan to inundate us with a night of awards for the best games of 2019, as well as a slew of fresh video game reveals. While the reveals are still up in the air, The Game Awards nominees have been revealed. Fans can make their voices heard and lock in their votes for their favorite nominees, the winners of which will be announced at the big event on December 12, 2019. Need to know how to vote? We’ve got you covered. Here’s how to get your ballot in, along with a list of all of the nominees revealed in each category.

How to vote for The Game Awards 2019 nominees

In order to vote for any of your favorite nominees in any Game Awards category, you will need to be able to sign in on The Game Awards website. You can do this by clicking on the Sign In button in the top-right corner of the hub or by clicking the bars beneath any of your desired nominees.

With a simple sign in, you can get on your way to voting in every Game Awards 2019 you want.

From there, you will need to sign in either through your Twitter or Facebook account to be able to access the voting system. After you are signed in, you can return to any of the nominees in order to cast your votes across all categories. Simply click the Vote Now bar underneath any nominees in order to cast your vote. One-click and you’re done. It would appear that you only get one vote per category per social media log-in. However, you can also vote via your Google account by simply heading to the Google form, clicking on the category you want and filling in the game you like.

The Game Awards 2019 nominees

The following are the categories for each award at The Game Awards alongside the nominees that are listed. Each category and nominee is listed in alphabetical order (Minus Game of the Year at the top).

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

Action Game

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

Action/Adventure Game

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Art Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Content Creator of the Year

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop

Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo

Soleil “EwOk” Wheeler

David “Grefg” Martinez

Michael “shroud” Grzesziek

Esports Coach

Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid - CS:GO)

Jang "Cain" Nu-ri (Team Liquid - LoL)

Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports - LoL)

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1 - LoL)

Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG - DOTA 2)

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Astralis - CS:GO)

Esports Event

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

Evo 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends Worlds Championship 2019

DOTA 2: The International 2019

Esports Game of the Year

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Paul "Redeye" Chaloner

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

Esports Player

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Sentinels - Fortnite)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1 - LoL)

Luka "Perkz" Perković (G2 Esports - LoL)

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere - CSGO)

Jay "sinatraa" Won (San Francisco Shock - Overwatch)

Esports Team

Astralis - CS:GO

G2 Esports - LoL

OG - DOTA 2

San Francisco Shock - Overwatch League

Team Liquid - CS:GO

Family Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fresh Indie Game Studio

Za / Um (Disco Elysium)

Nomada Studio (Gris)

Deadtoast Entertainment (My Friend Pedro)

Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)

Mega Crit (Slay the Spire)

House House (Untitled Goose Game)

Game Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie

Gris

Kind Words

Life is Strange 2

Sea of Solitude

Independent Game

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Katana Zero

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of Light

What the Golf?

Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends

Borderland 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tetris 99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

Performance

Ashly Burch (Parvati Holcomb - The Outer Worlds)

Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden - Control)

Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz - Gears 5)

Mads Mikkelsen (Cliff - Death Stranding)

Matthew Porretta (Dr. Casper Darling - Control)

Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges - Death Stranding)

Role-Playing Game

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV

Kingdom Hearts 3

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Outer Worlds

Score & Music

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Dirt Rally 2.0

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20

Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno: 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

VR/AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Beat Saber

No Man’s Sky

Trover Saves the Universe

The Game Awards 2019 is coming on December 12, so be sure to get your votes in before then. You can also check out the winners from the 2018 Game Awards.