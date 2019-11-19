The Game Awards 2019 nominees and how to vote
The Game Awards 2019 is coming in December and the nominees have been announced. Here's how to get your vote in on your favorite games and categories.
The Game Awards are upon us yet again. On December 12, 2019, Geoff Keighley and company plan to inundate us with a night of awards for the best games of 2019, as well as a slew of fresh video game reveals. While the reveals are still up in the air, The Game Awards nominees have been revealed. Fans can make their voices heard and lock in their votes for their favorite nominees, the winners of which will be announced at the big event on December 12, 2019. Need to know how to vote? We’ve got you covered. Here’s how to get your ballot in, along with a list of all of the nominees revealed in each category.
How to vote for The Game Awards 2019 nominees
In order to vote for any of your favorite nominees in any Game Awards category, you will need to be able to sign in on The Game Awards website. You can do this by clicking on the Sign In button in the top-right corner of the hub or by clicking the bars beneath any of your desired nominees.
From there, you will need to sign in either through your Twitter or Facebook account to be able to access the voting system. After you are signed in, you can return to any of the nominees in order to cast your votes across all categories. Simply click the Vote Now bar underneath any nominees in order to cast your vote. One-click and you’re done. It would appear that you only get one vote per category per social media log-in. However, you can also vote via your Google account by simply heading to the Google form, clicking on the category you want and filling in the game you like.
The Game Awards 2019 nominees
The following are the categories for each award at The Game Awards alongside the nominees that are listed. Each category and nominee is listed in alphabetical order (Minus Game of the Year at the top).
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Outer Worlds
Action Game
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Action/Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Art Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Content Creator of the Year
- Jack “CouRage” Dunlop
- Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
- Soleil “EwOk” Wheeler
- David “Grefg” Martinez
- Michael “shroud” Grzesziek
Esports Coach
- Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid - CS:GO)
- Jang "Cain" Nu-ri (Team Liquid - LoL)
- Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports - LoL)
- Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1 - LoL)
- Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG - DOTA 2)
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Astralis - CS:GO)
Esports Event
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- Evo 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends Worlds Championship 2019
- DOTA 2: The International 2019
Esports Game of the Year
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Esports Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang
Esports Player
- Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Sentinels - Fortnite)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1 - LoL)
- Luka "Perkz" Perković (G2 Esports - LoL)
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere - CSGO)
- Jay "sinatraa" Won (San Francisco Shock - Overwatch)
Esports Team
- Astralis - CS:GO
- G2 Esports - LoL
- OG - DOTA 2
- San Francisco Shock - Overwatch League
- Team Liquid - CS:GO
Family Game
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Fighting Game
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Fresh Indie Game Studio
- Za / Um (Disco Elysium)
- Nomada Studio (Gris)
- Deadtoast Entertainment (My Friend Pedro)
- Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)
- Mega Crit (Slay the Spire)
- House House (Untitled Goose Game)
Game Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Games for Impact
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Independent Game
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Mobile Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends
- Borderland 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
Performance
- Ashly Burch (Parvati Holcomb - The Outer Worlds)
- Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden - Control)
- Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz - Gears 5)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Cliff - Death Stranding)
- Matthew Porretta (Dr. Casper Darling - Control)
- Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges - Death Stranding)
Role-Playing Game
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Score & Music
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sports/Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Strategy Game
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno: 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
VR/AR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
The Game Awards 2019 is coming on December 12, so be sure to get your votes in before then. You can also check out the winners from the 2018 Game Awards.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, The Game Awards 2019 nominees and how to vote
I am surprised (both as I wasn't expecting that , and that that's a great thing for Remedy) that's its basically one nom behind Death Stranding. Of course, it's all in the same categories, like last year where RDR2 got one "pity prize" after God of War won everything else, so I expect the same.
Clearly Porretta was nominated for that awesome music video in Control :)
